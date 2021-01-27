ARRESTS
Jacob Doyle Stark, 33, Newton Street, was arrested at 1:41 a.m. Jan. 19 on County Road 8240 on Mtn. View city charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to provide proof of insurance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is held on $860 bail. Deputy Matt Roberts.
David Lynn Bradford, 51, Willow Springs, was arrested at 5 p.m. Jan. 19 at the sheriff's department on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of nonsupport and released on $250 bail. Deputy Zachary Gimpel.
Christopher Curtis Dobbs, 33, Pennsylvania Avenue, was arrested at 10:34 a.m. Jan. 20 at the courthouse on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of stealing and released on $7,500 bail. Deputy Ashley Haddock.
Kevin Carson Horton, 36, Hubert Redburn Drive, was arrested at 11:52 Jan. 20 on a Mtn. View charge of possession of a controlled substance and is held on $700 bail. West Plains Police Department.
TICKET
Gabriel Bradley Corp, 21, Christopher Street, was ticketed at midnight Jan. 19 on Rhonda Drive on a charge of driving while revoked or suspended. Deputy Seth Smith.
INCIDENTS
At 7 a.m. Jan. 20 a woman reported a youth had run away from a home on County Road 6340. A missing person report was filed and the child was found a short time later on a nearby county road and returned to their parents. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
A man reported at 11:19 a.m. Jan. 20 a suitcase was found in a ditch on County Road 6300. A possible owner was located. Deputy Caldwell.
A man reported at 11:52 a.m. Jan. 20 license plates were stolen from a vehicle while it was parked off of PP Highway. The plates were entered as stolen on law enforcement databases. Deputy Caldwell.
It was reported at 8:28 a.m. Friday window screens were cut on a house on County Road 3780 and a router, Bosch miter saw and an Alaskan bandsaw mill that uses a chain saw, total value $1,300, were stolen. The damage to the window screens was valued at $50. Deputy Caldwell.
