ARREST
John Manning was arrested at 6:45 p.m. May 1 on Business U.S. 63 on a charge of the possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Cpl. Brian Jackson.
TICKETS
Dana Kay Wilson, Girard, Kan., was ticketed at 10:50 a.m. May 1 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Jim Hedlesten.
Cole Erich Gilpin, Springfield, was ticketed at 7:47 p.m. May 2 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to stop. Officer Paden Turnbull.
Bambi Lynn Campbell, Norwood, was ticketed at 8:06 p.m. May 2 on a charge of speeding. Officer Turnbull.
Jason D. Lisenby, Charlotte Ark., was ticketed at 10:15 a.m. May 3 on East Main Street on a charge of failure to stop. Officer Hedlesten.
