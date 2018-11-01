ARRESTS
Bradley Scott Kosemund, 31, West Plains, was arrested at 2:38 a.m. Oct. 22 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Daniel Robert Joseph Cartwright, 53, Mtn. View, was arrested at 2:06 p.m. Oct. 22 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to obey the lawful orders of a police officer. Officer Ivie Powell.
Dawn R. Hanger, 46, West Plains, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. Oct. 23 at Eminence on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of stealing. Officer Jacob Russo.
Daniel Wayne Deshazo, 28, West Plains, was arrested at 4:31 p.m. Oct. 25 on charges of failure to appear on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while revoked/suspended and possession of controlled or counterfeit controlled substances. Officer Kyle Parrish.
Ean Timothy-Ryan Bridges, 22, Caulfield, was arrested at 11:51 p.m. Friday on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of destruction of city property. Officer Bradshaw.
Jason David Parker Hill, 34, West Plains, was arrested Saturday on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, driving while revoked/suspended and a lighting violation. Officer Brandon Stephens.
Rhonda J. Hamilton, 44, Willow Springs, was arrested at 2:15 a.m. Sunday at Mtn. View on charges of failure to appear on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and stealing. The Mtn. View Police Department was the arresting agency.
TICKETS
Floyd Aaron Busbey, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:16 a.m. Oct. 22 on Howell Avenue on a charge of improper lighting. Officer Russo.
Guymon Lee Hurtado, West Plains, was ticketed at 6:55 p.m. Oct. 22 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of speeding. Officer Stephens.
Bryce Cole Falwell, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:10 a.m. Oct. 23 on U.S. 160 on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Bradshaw.
Dakota Wayne Cox, West Plains, was ticketed at 3:40 p.m. Oct. 23 on Howell Avenue on a charge of speeding. Officer Stephens.
Philip Simpson, West Plains, was ticketed at 4 p.m. Oct. 23 on Howell Avenue on a charge of speeding. Officer Stephens.
Rosco McGary, Lanton, was ticketed at 2 a.m. Oct. Oct. 24 on U.S. 63 on a stop light violation. Officer Brady Grinnell.
Sharon Marie Gaston, West Plains, was ticketed at 1:12 p.m. Oct. 24 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of improperly emerging from an alley or driveway. Officer Powell.
Misty D. Dunbar, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:41 p.m. Oct. 24 on Bill Virdon Boulevard on a charge of shoplifting. Officer Justin Brown.
Stacie Joann Whitson, Caulfield, was ticketed at 9:41 p.m. Oct. 24 on Bill Virdon Boulevard on a charge of shoplifting. Officer Brown.
Douglas Eugene Cotter, West Plains, was ticketed at 2:53 a.m. Oct. 25 on U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Bradshaw.
Lawson Chadwick Peterson, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 25 on U.S. 160 on charges of driving while intoxicated and being a minor in possession of intoxicants. Officer Conner Burnes.
Joanna Sue Fish, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:09 a.m. Friday on Preacher Roe Boulevard on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, failure to display a current state license plate, driving while revoked/suspended and improper lighting. Officer Russo.
Courtney Nicole Morgan, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:45 a.m. Friday on Missouri Avenue on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Brandon Romans.
Joshua Earl Cobb, Caulfield, was ticketed at 3:30 p.m. Friday on St. Louis Street on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Kyle Ellison.
Melissa L. Terry, West Plains, was ticketed at 3:46 p.m. Friday on Abe Taylor on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Michael Tinsley.
Kelly Lea Bahus, West Plains, was ticketed at 4:05 p.m. Friday on Minnesota Avenue on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Tinsley.
Michelle Ann Hines, West Plains, was ticketed at 4:20 p.m. Friday on Main Street on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Tinsley.
Jerry James Drake, West Plains, was ticketed at 5:31 p.m. Friday on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of failure to wear a seat belt or use a child restraint device. Officer Tinsley.
Shane David Bunch, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:55 p.m. Friday on Independence Drive on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Tinsley.
Jason David Parker Hill, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:59 a.m. Saturday on Sunset Terrace on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for s vehicle, driving while revoked/suspended and improper lighting. Officer Stephens.
Jeffery Ray Cauldwell, Cabool, was ticketed at 9:58 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to yield. Officer Tinsley.
Melissa Dawn Gilbreath, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:48 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Tinsley.
Jacob Allen Hall, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:21 p.m. Saturday on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Bradshaw.
Ryan H. McDaniel, West Plains, was ticketed at 3:40 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Stephens.
Kevin Charles Skiver, West Plains, was ticketed at 6:33 p.m. Sunday on Allen Street on charges of tampering, property damage; driving while intoxicated and careless and reckless driving. Officer Burnes.
Nickolas James Decola, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:45 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 63 on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Bradshaw.
INCIDENTS
Officer Howell reported at 10:02 p.m. Oct. 21 he was dispatched to a home on Lanton Road in reference to trespassing. A statement was taken and charges are pending.
A woman reported at 9:23 a.m. Oct. 22 a stereo was taken from her vehicle while parked on Pierce Street. The case was forwarded to detectives. Officer Jones.
It was reported at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 22 a man pumped $30 in fuel and left without paying at a gas station on West Broadway. Officer Powell.
A woman reported at 12:11 p.m. Oct. 22 someone entered her unlocked vehicle while parked off of West Trish Knight Street and removed several items. Officer Romans.
A set of keys was reported found at 12:40 p.m. Oct. 22 on Leyda Street. They may be claimed at the police department. Officer Jones.
A woman reported at 12:55 p.m. Oct. 22 a phone she reported to the phone company as lost or stolen had been sold. Charges are pending. Officer Jones.
Officer Powell reported at 2:13 p.m. Oct. 22 he responded to Amstar on West Broadway in reference to checks written to the business on closed accounts. A report was forwarded to prosecutors.
Officer John Murrell reported at 4:51 p.m. Oct. 22 he responded to a home on Olive Street in reference to an out-of-control juvenile. A referral was forwarded to the 37th Judicial Circuit Juvenile Division for review.
A woman reported at 10:34 a.m. Oct. 24 someone stole some gasoline from her vehicle and damaged it while parked at Souther Hills Shopping Center. Officer Romans.
A Casey’s General Store employee reported at 11:34 a.m. Oct. 24 a man left the business without paying for fuel. The subject was located and returned to pay for the fuel. No charges at this time. Officer Jones.
A woman reported at 3:10 p.m. Oct. 24 she contacted Apple Support to help locate her phone and payment was requested for the service. It was later learned it was a scam. No charges are being sought. Officer Murrell.
A woman reported at 3:40 p.m. Oct. 24 she was sold a cell phone that had been reported stolen to the cell phone provider. The case was forwarded to detectives. Officer Burnes.
Officer Murrell reported at 9:22 p.m. Oct. 24 he responded to Colton’s Steak House in reference to an employee who allegedly stole a customer’s cell phone. The employee eventually returned the phone to the business but reportedly left it outside and drove away. Charges are pending.
Officer Bradshaw reported at 6:26 a.m. Oct. 25 he was dispatched to a home on Maple Street in reference to a domestic assault. A man reported he had been punched repeatedly by his wife. A complaint was forwarded to municipal court.
Officer Romans reported at 12:37 p.m. Oct. 25 he responded to a home on Jefferson Avenue in reference to a domestic assault. A man reportedly assaulted a woman by striking her in the face and pulling her hair. Charges are pending.
A woman reported at 8:33 a.m. Oct. 26 someone stole her husband’s truck while it was parked on West Leyda Street. Officer Jones.
