Sept. 3
TICKETS
Ralph H Reber IV, Mtn. Grove, failure to register motor vehicle, misdemeanor.
Andrew Paul Duecker Jr., Caulfield, exceed posted speed limit by 11-15 mph, misdemeanor
Sept. 4
CRIMINAL
Patricia S. Parsons-Watts, Cabool, armed criminal action, first-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of weapon while intoxicated, exhibiting unlawful use of weapon and possession of controlled substance, felonies, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor.
Jeffery W. Watts, Cabool, unlawful possession of firearm and possession of controlled substance, felonies, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor.
Joshua D. Eisenhouer, Licking, stealing leased or rented property, felony.
Kyle David Akers, Plato, two counts of passing bad check, felony.
Sept. 5
CRIMINAL
Frankie L. Thomas, Licking, stealing leased or rented property, felony.
