Oct. 1
CRIMINAL
Christopher M. Gasek, Waynesville, stealing $750 or more, felony.
Christopher D. Williams, Springfield, possession of marijuana less than ten grams and failure to register motor vehicle, misdemeanors.
Daniel J. Dickrede, Ava, operating motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, misdemeanor.
TRAFFIC
Charles L. Souder, Wasola, exceeded posted speed limit by 11-15 mph, misdemeanor. Failure to wear seat belt, infraction.
Oct. 2
CRIMINAL
Randy J. Comstock, Ava, owning and operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and failure to register motor vehicle, misdemeanors. Failure to wear seat belt, infraction.
Robert Darryl Williams, Macomb, fugitive from out of state, felony.
Oct. 3
TRAFFIC
James A. Clark, Ava, stalking, city ordinance.
