Oct. 1

CRIMINAL

Christopher M. Gasek, Waynesville, stealing $750 or more, felony.

Christopher D. Williams, Springfield, possession of marijuana less than ten grams and failure to register motor vehicle, misdemeanors.

Daniel J. Dickrede, Ava, operating motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, misdemeanor.

TRAFFIC

Charles L. Souder, Wasola, exceeded posted speed limit by 11-15 mph, misdemeanor. Failure to wear seat belt, infraction.

Oct. 2

CRIMINAL

Randy J. Comstock, Ava, owning and operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and failure to register motor vehicle, misdemeanors. Failure to wear seat belt, infraction.

Robert Darryl Williams, Macomb, fugitive from out of state, felony.

Oct. 3

TRAFFIC

James A. Clark, Ava, stalking, city ordinance.

