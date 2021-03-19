INCIDENTS
At 4:14 p.m. March 4, officers were dispatched to an altercation between two men at a location on Preacher Roe Boulevard. It was learned the two had pushed each other, but there was reportedly no other physical contact and neither party wished to pursue charges. However, it was discovered a woman at the scene had an active warrant. She was arrested and taken to the Howell County Jail. Cpl. Shannon Sisney.
Officers were dispatched at 7:22 p.m. March 4 to a home on Browning Avenue to investigate a domestic disturbance. It was learned a man and his adult daughter had an argument, but no charges are sought at this time. Cpl. Sisney.
At 9:18 p.m. March 4, officers responded to Casey's on Broadway regarding a man threatening a woman. The man was unconscious when officers arrived and was believed to be suffering an opioid overdose. Narcan was administered to the man and he was transported to Ozarks Healthcare for treatment. Cpl. Wes Stuart.
Officer John Murrell reported at 11:37 a.m. March 5 he was dispatched to a home on Cole Street regarding a door that was damaged when someone tried to gain entry. The incident is under investigation.
Officers responded at 5:16 p.m. March 5 to Ozarks Healthcare when informed someone there had an active felony warrant. The person was arrested and transported to the Howell County Jail. Officer Colter Reid.
Cpl. Stuart responded at 8:34 p.m. March 5 to a home on St. Louis Street to investigate a domestic disturbance. A man was taken into custody and placed on a 24-hour hold pending charges.
At 10:11 p.m. March 5, an employee of Snappy Mart on Porter Wagoner Boulevard reported the driver of a small light blue SUV left without paying for fuel. The incident is under investigation. Cpl. Stuart.
Officers responded at 6:31 p.m. March 5 to McDonald's on Porter Wagoner Boulevard regarding a hit-and-run accident. The driver was located on Missouri Avenue and ticketed. Officer Reid.
At 3:20 a.m. March 6, officers responded to a home on Maple Street to investigate a verbal domestic dispute. It was discovered a man at the scene had an active warrant. He was arrested and transported to the Howell County Sheriff's Department. No charges are sought and the case is considered closed. Officer Whitley Clark.
At 1:37 p.m. March 6, it was reported someone had tampered with a city utility meter at a home on Prospect Street. Officer Conner Burnes.
A traffic stop was conducted at 2:19 p.m. March 6 on Davis Street. The driver was ticketed and released at the scene. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
At 3:09 p.m. March 6, a possible incident of identity theft was reported, including internet fraud. The victim's personal information was not compromised and the case is considered inactive. Officer Brent McKemie.
Officer McKemie reported at 4:58 p.m. March 6 he responded to the intersection of Lanton Road and U.S. 63 to investigate a vehicle accident. One of the drivers was suspected of being under the influence of an intoxicant and submitted to a blood test. Charges are pending crime lab results.
Officer Reid responded at 9:28 p.m. March 6 to the area of Preacher Roe Boulevard regarding a careless and imprudent driver. A traffic stop was conducted and it was determined the driver was intoxicated. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to the city jail.
At 10:19 a.m. March 7, Officer Burnes was dispatched to West Sixth Street to investigate the theft of several items from a vehicle. The case is under investigation.
At 10:45 a.m. March 7, Officer McKemie responded to a location on Preacher Roe Boulevard regarding property damage. The incident is under investigation.
At 12:03 p.m. March 7, officers were dispatched to a location on Preacher Roe Boulevard regarding a suspect attempting to sell stolen property. The case is under investigation. Officer Burnes.
Cpl. Stephens reported at 12:31 p.m. March 7 he conducted a traffic stop on Porter Wagoner Boulevard that resulted in the driver being ticketed on charges of speeding and driving while suspended.
Officer McKemie reported at 2:15 p.m. March 7 he responded to a home on Seventh Street to collect found property. It was seized and placed into evidence for safekeeping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.