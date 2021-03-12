ARRESTS
Cody Clinton Hollis, 19, Private Road 1260, was arrested at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 on St. Louis Street on a warrant for failure to appear on an Oregon County charge and released on $50 bail. West Plains Police.
Dwayne Maxwell Prediger, 33, Willow Springs, was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Feb. 23 in Willow Springs on an Oregon County warrant for failure to appear on a first-degree tampering charge and a Carter County first-degree tampering charge. He was held without bail and transferred to Shannon County Jail. Willow Springs Police.
Lisa Marie Brower, 30, County Road 4620, was arrested at 10:31 a.m. Feb. 24 at the sheriff's department on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance and released with $7,500 bail. Howell County Sheriff’s Department.
Steven Z. Oberbeck, 36, Conway, was arrested at 10 a.m. Feb. 24 in West Plains on warrants for failure to appear on Howell County charges of stealing a motor vehicle and second-degree tampering, and Dallas County warrants for failure to appear on charges of fourth-degree domestic assault, second-degree burglary, stealing, four counts of first-degree property damage, two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, eight counts of stealing $750 or more, and eight counts of stealing a motor vehicle. He was held on a bond forfeiture warrant and transferred to another facility. Deputy Paul Bradshaw.
Justin A. Cook, 41, Stewart Street, was arrested at 2 p.m. Feb. 24 in West Plains on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of second-degree burglary and stealing $750 or more. He is held on $10,000 bail. Deputy Bradshaw.
Samuel Allen Meador, 34, Private Road 6922, was arrested at 11:39 a.m. Feb. 25 at the probation and parole office on a warrant for failure to appear and released on $1,000 bail. Deputy Dylan Webb.
Anthony Paul Dickman, 34, Wilow Springs, was arrested at 3:50 p.m. Feb. 25 in Willow Springs on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of receiving stolen property and is held without bail. Deputy Devon Mendenhall.
Joshua Gregory Dejarnette, 36, Branson, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Taney County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear for a probation violation on convictions of second-degree burglary and is held on $15,000 bail. Deputy Neil Sletten.
Tapanga Lavell Hahn, 24, Thayer, was arrested at 10:44 a.m. March 3 on Broadway in West Plains on a Maries County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. She was released on $250 bail. West Plains Police.
James Alan Nichols, 29, County Road 5130, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. March 3 in West Plains on charges of first-degree burglary and second-degree domestic assault. He was released on $10,000 bail. Missouri Highway Patrol.
Stephen Lee Seeley, 41, Willow Springs, was arrested at 4:45 p.m. March 3 on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of second-degree burglary and charges of probation violation on convictions of second-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance. He was released on $12,500 bail. Deputy James Crownover.
Bradley M. Rifenburg, 18, Willow Springs, was arrested at 6 p.m. March 3 in Willow Springs on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of stealing and is held on $700 bail. Willow Springs Police.
TICKETS
Christopher Lynn Ashmead, 34, County Road 8390, was ticketed at 3:18 a.m. Feb. 23 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on charge of driving while revoked or suspended. Deputy Seth Smith.
Herbert Wallace Bradley, 71, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 9:27 p.m. Feb. 24 on U.S. 63 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Deputy Logan Wake.
INCIDENTS
A traffic stop was conducted on U.S. 160 on Feb. 23 and it was discovered the driver was a convicted sex offender who failed to report his vehicles as required. Charges are pending.
It was reported at 9:15 a.m. Feb. 24 there had been a burglary at a cabin on County Road 5130.
A man reported on Feb. 24 someone removed the lug nuts from his vehicle while it was parked in his driveway off of Highway 137.
On Feb. 26, it was reported a chainsaw was taken from a camper parked off of Highway 14. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
At 2:16 p.m. March 2, it was reported a used culvert pipe 18 feet long and 20 inches in diameter was taken from a home on County Road 1280. Deputy Caldwell.
A 10:52 a.m. March 5, Deputy Jared Peterman was dispatched to a home on County Road 6690 regarding a report of a man trying to get inside a house. The caller was in the home with a small child, and stated she could see a man she didn't know on her security camera. The suspect was identified and charges were forwarded to county prosecutors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.