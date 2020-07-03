ARRESTS
Andrew Dewayne Castle, 19, Willow Springs, was arrested at 10:09 a.m. June 24 in Willow Springs on a Douglas County charge of failure to obey a court order on a conviction of distribution of prescription medication on school property. He is held on $450 bail. Willow Springs Police Department.
Brian Keith Stubbs, 52, Willow Springs, was arrested at 7:21 p.m. June 25 on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance and a city charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving while suspended. West Plains Police Department.
James Dexter Ashbrook, 20, no permanent address, was arrested at 10:04 p.m. June 25 at Southern Hills Shopping Center on a Texas County charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. He is held on $304 bail. West Plains Police Department.
TICKETS
Johnny Owens, 42, County Road 7000, was ticketed at 5:25 a.m. June 24 on U.S. 160 on charges of failure to register a vehicle and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Deputy Jared Peterman.
Justin Leroy Soard, 29, Willow Springs, was arrested at 6:30 a.m. June 24 on U.S. 160 on a charge of speeding. Deputy Peterman.
Michael Robert Martin, 49, Missouri Avenue, was ticketed at 6:55 a.m. June 24 on U.S. 160 on a charge of speeding. Deputy Peterman.
Jacob C. Wilmoth, 23, Second Street, was ticketed at 5:44 p.m. June 24 on U.S. 160 on charges of failure to register a vehicle, failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while revoked/suspended. Deputy Nicholas Bruno.
Billie Jean Thompson, 35, County Road 8240, was ticketed at 6:29 a.m. June 25 on U.S. 160 on a charge of speeding. Deputy Peterman.
INCIDENTS
Roy Glen Sexton, 60, South Thayer Avenue, reported at 1:05 p.m. Friday several items were stolen from property on Private Road 6692, including a Phillips 55-inch smart TV, Apex 15-inch TV, three Craftsman tool boxes with tools, and a Sony DVR from a security camera system, total value $1,800. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
Deputy Seth Smith reported at 1:40 a.m. Monday he responded to the Willow Springs Police Department to speak with the alleged victim of a domestic assault. A suspect was arrested and charges are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.