ARRESTS
Robert Lee Simon, 47, Willow Springs, was arrested at 3:42 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Willow Springs Police Department on a charge of failure to appear on charges of second-degree assault and stealing. He is held on $10,000 bail. The Willow Springs Police Department was the arresting agency.
Jeremy Jonathan Hancock, 42, Pomona, was arrested at 8:25 p.m. Dec. 9 at the sheriff’s department on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and released on $2,500 bail. Deputy Devon Mendenhall.
Robert Zebulon Zaritz, 35, Summersville, was arrested at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at Gainesville on a Texas County charge of first-degree assault. He was held without bail and released to Texas County authorities. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was the arresting agency.
Austin Leath Velarde, 24, Pomona, was arrested at 2:50 a.m. Dec. 10 on County Road 1350 on Greene County charges of failure to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving while under the influence of drugs. He was held without bail and released to Greene County authorities. Deputy Seth Smith.
Zachary Tyler Myrick, 27, Private Road 2023, was arrested at 10:02 a.m. Dec. 10 at his home on an Oregon County charge of failure to appear on a charge of non-support. He was held on $250 bail and transferred to Oregon County. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
Elizabeth Jane Poole, 34, Sycamore, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 10 at the court house on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She is held without bail. Deputy Neil Sletten.
Kyle D. Akers, 26, Raymondville, was arrested at 1:35 p.m. Dec. 10 in Phelps County on a charge of passing a bad check and released on $2,500 bail. Deputy H.D. Reid.
Jeremy Paul Blagg, 31, County Road 8190, was arrested at 1:29 p.m. Dec. 11 at the probation office on a charge of probation violation. He is held without bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Dwayne Edward Wessel, 26, County Road 340, was arrested at 2:03 p.m. Dec. 11 on north U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance. He was released on $3,000 bail. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was the arresting agency.
Billy Joe Deluna, 21, Caulfield, was arrested at 2:48 p.m. Dec. 11 at Willow Springs on West Plains and Cassville charges of failure to appear and released on $950 bail. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was the arresting agency.
Joseph Richard King, 44, County Road 6300, was arrested at 11 a.m. Dec. 11 at the Fulton Correctional Center on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to abide by a court order on a conviction of driving while intoxicated. He was released on $5,000 bail. Deputy H.D. Reid.
Sarah Beth Toten, 31, County Road 1280, was arrested at 12:45 p.m. Dec. 11 at the St. Charles Police Department on charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was released by court order. Deputy R.D. Reid.
Woneka Ann Williams, 48, no permanent address, was arrested at 12:44 p.m. Dec. 12 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance. She was held on $2,500 bail and released on her own recognizance. Deputy Caldwell.
Nathan Tabor Rodman, 24, Willow Springs, was arrested at 9:40 a.m. Friday at the court house on a charge of resisting arrest and released on $75,000 bail. Deputy Michael Wall.
Ashton Dakota Rader, 24, County Road 6590, was arrested at 12:35 p.m. Friday on County Road 6590 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of stealing $750 or more. He is held on $10,000 bail. Deputy Caldwell.
Gabrielle Lee Dickinson, 23, Caulfield, was arrested at 5:09 p.m. Friday at the sheriff’s department on charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and driving without a license. She is held on $500 bail. Deputy Mendenhall.
Jason David Hill, 35, Private Road 6421, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Friday on Washington Avenue on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and released on $5,000 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
James Michael Brockett, 37, County Road 8030, was arrested at 3:33 a.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was held on $5,000 bail and released on his own recognizance. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Anthony Wayne Young, 37, Mtn. View, was arrested at 11:20 a.m. Monday at the court house on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance and released on $7,500 bail. Deputy James Hatten.
