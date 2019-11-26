CALLS FOR SERVICE
At 4:17 a.m. Nov. 15 it was reported a Casey’s employee a man was banging on her car window and seemed to be telling her to call 911. A description of the subject was provided but the man was not located.
It was reported at 8:52 a.m. Nov. 15 a woman had called asking if there was an angel tree in Willow Springs.
At 10:16 a.m. Nov. 15 it was reported a man came in to submit a statement.
It was reported at 10:21 a.m. Nov. 15 a funeral escort was requested from Willow Funeral Home.
It was reported at 10:38 a.m. Nov. 15 a man’s mailbox had been knocked down. A statement was filed and an officer took evidence pictures.
It was reported at 12:38 p.m. Nov. 15 a man age 35 to 40 wearing a blue short sleeve shirt, about 6 feet tall, knocked on the reporting party’s door asking him questions about people he didn’t know, asked him how important his home was to him and was generally acting in a threatening manner. The subject stated his name was Owens and after coming onto the reporting party’s porch a second time the homeowner displayed a weapon and the suspect left, walking south on Center Street. The suspect was not able to be identified with video footage and no subject matching that description was located.
At 8:12 a.m. Nov. 16 a 911 dispatcher requested that an officer contact a man regarding a prior incident. The man was referred to the children’s division.
It was reported at 1:42 p.m. Nov. 16 a man and woman were loitering near the laundromat. They were gone when officers arrived.
At 10:30 a.m. Sunday it was reported someone had pried open the window to a small shed and a rechargeable flashlight had been stolen.
At 11:50 a.m. Sunday it was reported a someone pumped $65 in gasoline and left without paying. A suspect has been named.
At 7:32 p.m. Sunday an abandoned vehicle that had been reported stolen was found at Lee’s Tire, and a 2015 F350 was stolen from the Lee’s Tire lot. A report has been filed.
It was reported at 1:23 a.m. Monday a woman called to state her neighbor would sight his gun at about that time each day, and asked if he was allowed to do that. The woman was informed the location was outside city limits and there was nothing the police could do about it.
It was reported at 3:56 a.m. Monday a man saw a purse lying at the side of the road at the on ramp near the old Hillbilly Junction. An officer was dispatched to the area and it was discovered the item was a trash sack.
At 4:03 a.m. Monday a man called wanting a well-being check on an individual who said they wanted to hurt themselves. An officer was dispatched to a home and made contact with the subject, who said there had been a miscommunication and she was fine.
It was reported at 9:35 a.m. Monday a woman had called wanting to know about coming in and claiming property.
It was reported at 3:33 p.m. Monday an item believed to be a purse was seen on the south U.S. 63 ramp. It was discovered to be a bag of trash.
At 4:08 p.m. Monday it was reported a well-being check had been requested. The subject was contacted by officers and it was discovered the woman was upset about financial issues.
It was reported at 5:32 p.m. Monday there had been a dispute between neighbors regarding a tree limb. A tree service has been contacted regarding the incident.
At 8:06 a.m. Tuesday it was reported a man called to inform a driver was driving the wrong direction near Love’s Truck Stop. The caller was advised that an officer was already en route.
At 9:29 a.m. Tuesday it was reported a woman came to the police department to register her dog and cat.
It was reported at 10:01 a.m. Tuesday a man had called wanting to know how to dispose of black powder. The caller was advised of proper procedure.
At 10:57 p.m. Tuesday it was reported by 911 dispatch there had been a noise complaint on Pine Street. It was discovered the noise was teenagers playing around and the subjects were advised to keep their noise level down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.