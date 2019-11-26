West Plains, MO (65775)

Today

Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight along with gusty wind. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.