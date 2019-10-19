CRIMINAL
Oct. 8
Anthony Paul Dickman, Willow Springs, possession of controlled substance, felony. Sentenced to 4 years incarceration.
Shane W. Johnson, Rolla, first degree harassment, felony. Tamper or attempt to tamper with vehicle, misdemeanor.
Julie A. Hicks, Mtn. View, stealing less than $150, misdemeanor.
John C. Shriver, Elk Creek, operating motor vehicle in careless or imprudent manner and operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanors.
John Irvin Jenkins, Peace Valley, driving while revoked or suspended and operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanors. Failure to wear seat belt, infraction.
Jackie Dean Merrell, Licking, fourth degree domestic assault, misdemeanor.
Daniel L. McClellan, Mtn. View, driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on right side of road and failure to stop, misdemeanors.
Bonnie Nadine Lewis, Licking, failure to drive on right side of road, misdemeanor.
Quiton Trey Alston, Houston, operate motor vehicle without valid license, misdemeanor.
Floyd Edward Walden, Edgar Springs, driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor. Endangering emergency responder, infraction.
James E. Dodd, Houston, first degree trespass, misdemeanor.
Oct. 9
Steven A. Barton, Cabool, stealing, misdemeanor.
Allan Joel Cacho-Rivera, Kansas City, Kan., driving while revoked or suspended and exceeded posted speed limit by 16-19 mph, misdemeanors.
Rubin Lozano Jr., Mtn. Grove, operate vehicle on highway without valid license, misdemeanor. Failure to have two lighted headlamps, infraction.
Anthony M. Ehrhart, Licking, driving while revoked or suspended, misdemeanor.
Benjamin Nisse, Houston, failure to drive on right side of road, misdemeanor.
Benjamin Todd Hickcox Jr., Houston, driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked or suspended, misdemeanors. Exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 mph and failure to wear seat belt, infractions.
Crystal D. Clark, Mtn. Grove, driving while revoked or suspended and operating motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner has failed to maintain financial responsibility, misdemeanors. Failure to wear seat belt, infraction.
Oct. 10
Michael L. Karnes, first degree tampering motor vehicle and stealing $750 or more, felonies.
Oct. 11
Michael Anthony Nugent, Eunice, first degree murder, unlawful use of weapon, armed criminal action, and first and second degree assault, felonies.
Gary L. Couchman II, Houston, second degree assault and armed criminal action, felonies.
Julie W. Colvard, Houston, possession of controlled substance and resisting arrest, felonies. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor.
