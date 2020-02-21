CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 3:44 a.m. Feb. 4 officers responded to a home on North Center Street in reference to a noise complaint. No loud noises were heard while the officer was there.
It was reported at 8:34 a.m. Feb. 4 an investigator with the Howell County Sheriff’s Department had called to speak with Sgt. Huffman. Sgt. Huffman returned the call later.
It was reported at 9:10 a.m. Feb. 4 there was a call from MSHP Troop G to be on the lookout for a man that was supposed to be in the area.
It was reported at 11:27 a.m. Feb. 4 there was a call from a man who wanted to speak to Chief Hogan about an incident that had happened earlier.
It was reported at 6:11 p.m. Feb. 4 officers were dispatched to an ambulance call on East Sixth Street. The patient refused care.
It was reported at 8 p.m. Feb. 4 officers assisted the MSHP with a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 60 at East Main involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck.
It was reported at 12:01 a.m. Feb. 5 officers received a call for a well-being check at a home on North Harris because the homeowner was answering their phone. An officer verified the homeowner was okay.
It was reported at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 5 officers received a call about a person at Love’s truck stop. The man told the officer he was trying to get to Mansfield and was given a ride to the rest area north of town.
It was reported at 2:55 p.m. Feb. 5 an individual at a home on East Sixth Street was needing a mental health evaluation and a request was made for officers to meet an ambulance at the location. The patient was noncompliant and was taken by the officer to Ozarks Medical Center for an evaluation.
It was reported at 4:34 p.m. Feb. 5 there was an accident at O’Reilly’s Automotive. An accident report was completed.
It was reported at 8:10 p.m. Feb. 5 an alarm had been set off at Open Range. The call for officer response was later canceled when it was learned the cleaning crew had accidentally set off the alarm.
