ARRESTS
Kevin Ray Smith, 55, Dora, was arrested at 9:55 a.m. Sept. 24 at the probation office on a Douglas County charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was released with $10,000 bail. Deputy Jared Peterman.
Bobby Lee Weaver, 30, County Road 6540, was arrested at 11:25 a.m. Sept. 24 at Southern Hills Shopping Center on charges of stealing a motor vehicle and an Oregon County charge of failure to return to confinement after a medical furlough on an arrest for first-degree tampering and receiving stolen property. He is held on a combined $55,000 cash bail or $300,000 corporate surety. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
Dakota Lee Brege, 24, no permanent address, was arrested at 1:35 p.m. Sept. 24 on McFarland Drive on a Crawford County charge of probation violation on a conviction of failure to register as a sex offender. He is held without bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Jason Ray Ledbetter, 43, JJ Highway, was arrested at 11:58 a.m. Sept. 25 on Private Road 6922 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of nonsupport and ticketed on charges of failure to wear protective headgear and driving while suspended. He is held on $500 bail. Deputy Jared Peterman.
Nathan Tabor Rodman, 24, Willow Springs, was arrested at 7:20 p.m. Sept. 25 on Willow Springs warrants on charges of failure to appear and released on $900 bail. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was the arresting agency.
Trai Michael Thornton, 20, Grand Island, Neb., was arrested at 11:12 p.m. Sept. 25 at the sheriff’s department on charges of probation violation on convictions of receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree burglary. He is held on $30,000 bail. Deputy April Keller.
Kerilynn Leann Terrill, 47, Summersville, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the Cabool Police Department on Willow Springs charges of failure to appear and released on $350 bail. The Willow Springs Police Department was the arresting agency.
Jerry James Drake, 34, Joe Jones Boulevard, was arrested at 9:45 a.m. Friday on charges of third-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action, and was released on $2,500 bail. Deputy James Crownover.
Charris Jonea Reily, 43, Mtn. View, was arrested at 5:20 p.m. Friday in Mtn. View on Mtn. View charges of failure to appear on charges of speeding and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was held on $850 bail and released on her own recognizance. The Mtn. View Police Department was the arresting agency.
Christopher Lee Dusenbury, 28, Mtn. View, was arrested at 7:10 a.m. Saturday on County Road 1250 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and released on $2,500 bail. Deputy Melanie Roam.
Anthony Scott Collins, 34, Gainesville, was arrested at 3:09 p.m. Saturday at the Ozark County Sheriff’s Department on an Oregon County charge of failure to appear on charges of first-degree burglary, receiving stolen property and stealing. He was held on $25,000 bail and released to Oregon County. Deputy Buddy Thompson.
Tyler Lee Kenyon, 23, Grace Avenue, was arrested at 9:14 p.m. Saturday at the Oregon County line on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of second-degree burglary. He is held on $7,500 bail. Deputy Darren Spangler.
Robert Lupe Rodriguez, 41, Garfield Avenue, was arrested at 11:40 p.m. Saturday at Henry’s RV Park on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of violation of an order of protection for an adult. He is held on $1,000 bail. Deputy Seth Smith.
Abbigail Madison Beck, 21, Mtn. Grove, was arrested at 11:47 p.m. Saturday on St. Louis Street on Mtn. View charges of failure to appear on charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and property damage. She is held on $1,349 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Christopher Paul Lawrence, 44, Thayer, was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Monday on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of failure to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while revoked/suspended. He is held on $5,000 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Jacob Dustin Hale, 30, Springfield, was arrested at 1:54 p.m. Monday at the sheriff’s department on a Greene County charge of failure to appear on a charge of forgery. He is held without bail. Deputy Webb.
Woneka Ann Williams, 48, Woods Street, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Monday at her home on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance. She is held on $7,500 bail. Deputy Chris Sterner.
TICKET
Ethan Dalton O’Mary, 27, Olive Street, was ticketed at 7:37 p.m. Saturday on north U.S. 63 at Highway 14 on charges of driving while revoked/suspended and failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Deputy Torey Thompson.
INCIDENTS
It was reported at 1:52 p.m. Sept. 24 a stolen 2002 Daewoo Lancer valued at $2,000 and a stolen U-haul tow dolly valued at $1,500, both stolen in September, had been recovered at a property on County Road 2010. Deputy Caldwell.
It was reported at 7:47 a.m. Sept. 25 two people had forced entry into a home on County Road 1390 and assaulted the homeowners before taking prescription medication valued at $40 and a purse and contents valued at $50. The incident remains under investigation. Deputy Caldwell.
At 10:56 p.m. Wednesday it was reported an assault had taken place and a home at South Fork had been intentionally shot with an arrow. Deputy Roam.
