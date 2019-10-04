Sept. 26
CRIMINAL
Ryan Meier, Kansas City, first degree tampering with motor vehicle and possession of controlled substance, felony.
Homer Eugene Powell, West Plains, leaving scene of accident with property damage exceed $1,000, felony, exceed vehicle height limits, misdemeanor.
Kody DeWayne Carter, Houston, driving while revoked or suspended, felony. Driving while intoxicated and unlawfully operating all-terrain vehicle upon highway, misdemeanors. Operating all-terrain vehicle on highway without proper equipment, infraction.
Gary Thompson, Cabool, driving while revoked or suspended, felony.
Timothy L. Casso, Rolla, driving while revoked or suspended, felony. Operating motor vehicle by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility and exceeding posted speed limit by more than 26 mph, misdemeanors. Displayed lighted red lamp in from of motor vehicle, infraction.
Leslie Adam Collins, Willow Springs, possession of controlled substance, felony. Driving while revoked or suspended and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanors.
Anthony Paul Dickman, Willow Springs, possession of controlled substance, felony; failure to register vehicle, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while revoked or suspended and operate motor vehicle by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility, misdemeanors; display or possess plates owned by another, failure to wear seat belt and operate without lights, infractions.
Justin Foster, Winona, second degree burglary, stealing motor vehicle and stealing $750 or more, felonies. Second degree property damage, misdemeanor.
David Wayne Barton, Roby, possession of controlled substance, felony. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and owning and operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanors. Failure to wear seat belt, infraction.
Kyle A. Buell, Marshfield, resisting arrest and driving while revoked or suspended, felonies. Exceeded posted speed limit by 26 mph or more, operating motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner and failure to stop, misdemeanors.
