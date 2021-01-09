TICKETS
Matthew Eric Sherwood, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 3:55 p.m. Dec. 31 on Harris Street on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to register vehicle and no valid license. Assistant Chief Wes Ellison.
Belinda Colette Woods, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 2:53 p.m. Jan. 1 at the intersection of Fifth and Center streets on a charge of failure to register vehicle. Officer John Thomas.
Gavin Clyde Roberts, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 11:06 p.m. Jan. 1 at the intersection of Harris and Third streets on charges of failure to register vehicle and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Officer Thomas.
Tonya Michelle Creech, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 1:15 a.m. Monday on a charges of driving while suspended or revoked, failure to register vehicle and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Officer Corey Clark.
Benjamin Samuel Helmers, St. Louis, was ticketed at 2:58 p.m. Monday on Park Street on a charge of failure to register vehicle. Officer Benaiah Bishop.
Rhea Dawn Cook, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 4:47 p.m. Monday on Park Street on a charge of failure to register vehicle. Officer Bishop.
Kiara C. Lego, Altonna, Pa., was ticketed at 12:46 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of failure to drive within a single lane. Officer Paden Turnbull.
Shaun Alan Jackson, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:38 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of failure to register vehicle. Officer Bishop.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
A domestic disturbance was reported at 8:37 a.m. Dec. 31. An officer arrived at the scene and spoke to someone who said the offending party was yelling at their dogs. The officer detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the offending party’s residence. The officer asked about the odor and the person denied having any marijuana and refused the cop to enter, stating the officer should “get a warrant.” The officer said he would and went back to his patrol car. The person came out later and said they had to get medicine ad give permission for the officer to search the house. The officer said at that point he was sure if there was any evidence, it was disposed of.
It was reported at 1:52 p.m. Dec. 31 an officer was requested by a caller to make a well-being check on her mother at Sunshine Village. A neighbor told the officer he had seen the woman that morning and she had left in her car and not yet returned. An update was given to the daughter.
It was reported at 2:36 p.m. Jan. 1 a woman stopped an officer and reported a suspicious man walking west on West Main Street and looking through car windows. The officer located the man in front of Dollar General and spoke to him. The man said he was just walking.
It was reported at 8 p.m. Jan. 2 an officer received a call about a noninjury accident on eastbound U.S. 60/63. At the scene the officer found the driver had run off the road due to slick conditions. No medical attention was needed.
It was reported at 10:43 p.m. Jan. 2 an officer received a call from 911 dispatch requesting a well-being check on a man in a yellow jacket located near the Love’s Truck Stop area. The officer located the man and spoke to him. The man stated he was thanking truckers and emergency responders for their service while he was standing on the side of the road, holding an American flag.
It was reported at 2:32 p.m. Sunday an officer assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol with a motor vehicle accident at the south U.S. 60/63 junction.
It was reported at 4:44 p.m. Sunday an officer assisted the West Plains Police Department in contacting a woman for the placement of a child.
It was reported at 5:01 p.m. Sunday a resident of Center Street found two new motorcycle helmets on their back porch.
It was reported at 6:29 p.m. Sunday an officer saw a man on a bicycle take a donation bag from the MUNCH Food Pantry. The officer spoke with the man as entered his apartment on East Main Street. The director of MUNCH was called and she stated she didn’t want to press charges at this time. All items were recovered and returned to MUNCH.
Possible poaching north of the golf course was reported at 7:01 p.m. Sunday. The responding fficer could not locate anyone.
It was reported at 10:15 p.m. Sunday an officer spoke with a man who stated his 11-year-old step daughter was throwing a fit and kicked her mother. The officer advised the man to contact a juvenile officer who has been talking with the family.
It was reported at 10:35 p.m. Sunday police received a 911 dispatch call regarding a domestic disturbance at Highway 76 Apartments. The responding officer spoke with a woman and man who were arguing. The man said he would leave for a couple of days.
It was reported at 2 a.m. Monday an officer was contacted by dispatch about an Akita dog running down the street, causing the reporting party’s dogs to bark. When the officer arrived the woman said the dog had been picked up by a person in a white SUV. The officer spoke with the dog’s owner and gave him a warning.
It was reported at 8:19 a.m. Monday an officer received a call from a woman who reported people had been seen walking around the barn and on property belonging to her daughter and husband. She requested extra patrols and for an officer to see if someone was living in the woods behind their house. The caller was advised to call the police immediately if she sees or hears them again.
It was reported at 9:04 a.m. Monday a man called about his wallet that was stolen a month prior and said he forgot about a card that was in the wallet. The man was advised to fill out a report. The man called back later to say he had found the card.
It was reported at 9:37 a.m. Monday a man called saying that someone had received a letter in the mail with a check from his deceased son. The man’s son had died four years ago and he didn’t know who was trying to access his son’s old bank account. The man was told to come fill out statement and bring paper copies of the paper work he had.
It was reported at 7:48 p.m. Monday an officer responded to J&G Auto Sales for an unsecured vehicle left running in the parking lot. The owner of the shop was called.
It was reported at 10:30 p.m. Monday an officer responded to a residence on North Harris Street for a noise complaint. The party making the noise was advised to quiet down.
It was reported at 1:24 p.m. a woman called to report an Akita-type dog with a collar running around on Ash Street and causing all the neighborhood dogs to bark. Animal control responded and spoke with the caller, who reported a person in a white SUV came by and picked the dog up.
It was reported at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday a person newly relocated to the area called the station to ask about best practices for requesting law enforcement aid, whether he should call the police or 911.
It was reported a 3:42 p.m. Wednesday an officer responded to a home on Short Street for a report of an unsecured building.
