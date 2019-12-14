A woman reported at 11:13 a.m. Dec. 4 there had been an instance of forgery. A report was taken. Officer Amanda Ohlau.
A landlord reported at 12:45 p.m. Dec. 4 there had been damage to a window frame, screen and latch at a home on Monk Street, suspected to have been done by a tenant that had moved out. Charges are pending. Officer Ivie Powell.
A woman reported at 1:02 p.m. Dec. 4 someone she knows had taken her property without her permission and was refusing to return it. Charges are pending. Officer Brad Jones.
A man reported at 8:14 a.m. Dec. 5 he had left his four wheeler at a local repair shop two years ago and it has not been returned to him. Officer John Murrell.
A woman reported at 11:37 a.m. Dec. 5 she had left some personal belongings in a friend’s vehicle and the friend was refusing to return the property. The incident is under investigation. Officer Murrell.
At 7:53 a.m. Dec. 6 the Howell County Sheriff’s Department requested assistance with a digital forensics investigation on a cellular device as part of an ongoing investigation. Detective Joe Neuschwander.
Officer Justin Brown reported at 10:23 a.m. Dec. 6 he was dispatched to a home on Johnson Street in reference to the theft of some items from a shed. Suspects were identified and the matter remains under investigation.
It was reported at 10:52 a.m. Dec. 6 a suspicious male was seen on Thayer Avenue and a woman reported a security camera had been stolen from her home on the afternoon of Nov. 30. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Powell.
A woman reported at 11:04 a.m. Dec. 6 her minor child left their home on Amy Street without permission and hadn’t returned, adding attempts to contact the juvenile via phone calls and text messages had been unsuccessful. The juvenile has been entered into law enforcement databases as a runaway. Officer Sean Barrett.
It was reported at 12:10 p.m. Dec. 6 the paint on a vehicle had been damaged while parked at a home on Pamela Drive during an attempt to enter the vehicle by an unknown subject. Officer Shannon Sisney.
At 2:37 p.m. Dec. 6 it was reported a man had entered the store on Nov. 29 and taken some items. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Sisney.
It was reported at 2:46 p.m. Dec. 6 two men had taken several items from Ramey supermarket the day before without paying for them. The suspects’ identities were learned after the two returned to the store and the victim declined to pursue charges. Officer Sisney.
A credit bureau employee reported at 3:35 p.m. Dec. 6 he suspects forgery in a case that had been turned over to him by two local businesses. A report has been forwarded to detectives. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Property found along north U.S. 63 was turned into the police department at 3:50 p.m. Dec. 6. It has been placed into evidence for safekeeping. Officer Sisney.
Officers were dispatched at 5:31 p.m. Dec. 6 to a home on Jackson Street in reference to a court order violation. A man reported the mother of his child was in violation of a child custody order. The case has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Conner Burnes.
Officer Josh Wichowski reported at 11:32 p.m. Dec. 6 he responded to a location on Bratton Avenue in reference to a vehicle that had run off the road and into a ditch. The driver left the scene before officers arrived and the incident remains under investigation.
Officer Wes Stuart reported at 11:52 p.m. Dec. 6 he located a motor vehicle accident on Deatherage Drive where the occupants left the scene. During the investigation a man that had an active warrant out of out of Arkansas was arrested and transported to the county jail to await extradition. The case remains under investigation.
It was reported at 5:39 a.m. Dec. 7 there had been a gas drive-off at Crossroads Convenience Store on Broadway. A male subject left the business without paying for $21.03 worth of gas. A possible suspect has been identified and charges are pending. Officer Wichowski.
It was reported at 12:42 p.m. Dec. 7 a 2-year-old boy had visible injuries consistent with child abuse. The incident has been reported to the child abuse hotline and an investigation is ongoing. Detective Neuschwander.
It was reported at 3:44 p.m. Dec. 7 a woman had passed a bad check at a business on Missouri Avenue. The case remains under investigation. Officer Burnes.
Officers responded at 5:44 p.m. Dec. 7 to a home on Fourth Street in reference to an assault in progress. On arrival a suspect was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and placed on a hold pending charges. Officer Whitsell.
Officers responded at 7:10 p.m. Dec. 7 to Ozarks Medical Center in reference to a domestic assault that had happened earlier that day. A suspect has been arrested pending charges. Officer Whitsell.
Officer Wichowski reported at 12:35 a.m. Sunday he responded to a home on Paula Drive in reference to a domestic altercation. It was determined a physical altercation had taken place but there were no injuries. Complaints have been filed by both parties for fourth-degree domestic assault.
A traffic stop was conducted at 2:06 a.m. Sunday at Southern Hills Shopping Center. A consent search of the driver revealed various controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending positive drug lab results. Officer Wichowski.
Officer Paul Bradshaw reported at 4:57 a.m. Sunday a woman was spoken to at a location on First Street. She was arrested after being found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and also stated she had several items of found property. A report has been forwarded to municipal court.
A woman reported at 6:58 a.m. Sunday items had been stolen from property on Johnson Street. The matter remains under investigation. Officer Bradshaw.
At 7:23 a.m. Sunday it was reported there had been an incident of theft at a location on Broadway. The victim stated at 6:30 a.m. that morning he heard a noise and when he came out saw a white early 2000 model Chevrolet Tahoe leaving the scene. The items that are missing are two stock silver and rusty rims and bald 16-inch 235/85 tires. Officer Kevin White.
It was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday a window had been broken at a home on Lincoln Avenue and medication had been stolen. Officer Whitsell.
