TICKETS
Ramona G. Reese, 72, Mtn. View, was ticketed June 17 on a charge of having a dog at large. It was reported several dogs escaped her yard and were running loose around Veterans Park and knocked down several children.
Russell Pointer, 62, Mtn. View, was ticketed June 17 on a charge of failure to maintain proof of financial responsibility.
James Justin Ripko, 22, Mtn. View was ticketed June 18 on a charge of failure to register vehicle or trailer.
Laken Pierce, 25, Mtn. View, was ticketed June 18 on a charge of failure to register vehicle or trailer.
Jeran James Lucas, 25, Mtn. View, was ticketed June 21 on a charge of possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, allegedly found by police responding to call about a domestic disturbance.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
On June 15 officers were dispatched to Scherling Chiropractic for an alarm. The building was walked through and secured.
On June 15 it was reported a man was at the police department waiting for an officer to retrieve his property. The property was given to the man.
On June 15 an officer was dispatched to a residence on East Seventh Street regarding a person trying to gain entry into an apartment. Contact was made with the resident of the apartment who said no one was trying to break into her home.
On June 16 an officer was dispatched to the Signal gas station for a report of a woman trespassing. The woman had been ticketed for trespassing before. The officer could not find the woman.
On June 16 a homeowner reported two potbelly pigs were abandoned at a house she owns. She advised the officer she could not make contact with the owner of the pigs and arrangements will be made for them.
On June 16 an officer was dispatched to Mtn. View Recycle Center after a city worker found drug paraphernalia in items that had been dropped off to be recycled.
On June 16 a man wished to file a property line dispute report and receive a copy for his records. A report was made and a copy was given.
On June 16 a 911 dispatch relayed that Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G requested assistance in locating a white Ford truck involved in an altercation in Blue Springs and a related traffic accident. Officer was unable to find the truck.
On June 16 it was reported by 911 dispatch that a man was threatening self-harm while on the phone with his ex-girlfriend. The responding officer checked multiple locations but could not find the man. Officers were advised to be on the lookout for the man.
On June 17 an officer conducted a follow-up investigation into the report of a lost wallet at Crosscut Liquor Store.
On June 17 an officer was dispatched to an address on Douglas Street for a complaint of a very strong odor of propane. A leaking tank was discovered and the fire department shut it off.
On June 17 a call was received about a maroon vehicle outside Walgreen’s and a man in a blue shirt walking around. An officer spoke to the man, who said his vehicle had broken down and he was trying to fix it.
On June 18 an officer received information on a man with an active warrant. The officer went to the address provided but was unable to locate the man.
On June 18 an officer tried to return a call about a missing ring but was unable to make contact.
On June 18 an officer was called to assist Shannon County Sheriff’s Office in arresting a suspect now living in Mtn. View. The subject was arrested.
On June 18 a woman came to the police department to turn in found property.
On June 18 it was reported a well-being check was made on Delp Road.
On June 19 unattended children were reportedly seen on WW Highway. The responding officer could not find any children.
On June 19 an officer checked an area over a reported noise disturbance but did not find anyone.
On June 19 an officer called a number back and advised the person to call Howell County for a restraining order.
On June 20 it was reported an officer tried to return a call but received no answer.
On June 20 a report was received about fireworks causing a noise disturbance.
On June 21 it was reported that the patrol contacted an officer about a vehicle stranded on Fifth Street. The vehicle was gone when an officer arrived.
On June 21 it was reported a man came into the police department requesting to take his girlfriend to detox. The man was advised that unless she was under arrest she would have to willingly check herself in for treatment.
