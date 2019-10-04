ARRESTS
Joni Ann Culton, 34, Joe Jones Boulevard, was arrested at 3:45 a.m. Tuesday on west U.S. 160 on a Douglas County charge of failure to appear on a charge of speeding. She was released on $150 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Joshua Ryan Allen, 36, County Road 3810, was arrested at 3:45 a.m. Tuesday on west U.S. 160 on a Camden County charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving without a valid license. He was released on $300 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Koby Scott Martz, 18, no permanent address, was arrested at noon Tuesday on County Road 5160 on charges of stealing a firearm and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. Deputy Buddy Thompson.
Homer Eugene Powell, 66, Cedar Street, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at the sheriff’s department on a Texas County charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and released on $10,000 bail. Deputy Thompson.
Gordon Lawrence Gearhart, 26, Johnson Street, was arrested at 2:57 p.m. Tuesday at the probation office on a charge of probation violation. He is held without bail. Deputy Chad Johnson.
Roger Clayton Blanks, 26, Blytheville, Ark., was arrested at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in Mtn. View on a charge of being a parole absconder. He is held without bail. The Mtn. View Police Department was the arresting agency.
Kelly Ann Watson, 45, Burke Avenue, was arrested at 4:59 p.m. Wednesday at her home on a Mtn. View city charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving without a license. She was released on $300 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Gary Keith Lamb, 56, Pomona, was arrested at 7:34 p.m. Wednesday on UU Highway on Willow Springs city charges of failure to appear. He is held on $268 bail. Deputy Johnson.
Ahna Jade Gibson, 33, Willow Springs, was arrested at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 160 on Willow Springs city charges of failure to appear. She is held on $825 bail. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was the arresting agency.
TICKET
Eva Mae Kollar, 44, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 2 p.m. Tuesday on business U.S. 60 on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Deputy Logan Wake.
INCIDENTS
Kimberlee Eva Riley, 35, Terra Street, reported at 1:41 p.m. Sept. 26 someone had damaged her vehicle while it was parked at Henry’s RV Park of west U.S. 160, damaging the driver’s side window, mirror, sky light, roof, rear glass, trunk and passenger side rear window. The incident remains under investigation. Deputy Dylan Webb.
Deputy Darren Spangler reported at 6:01 p.m. Sept. 26 he was dispatched to County Road 3530 in reference to a stolen four-wheeler. The case is under investigation.
A woman reported at 3:08 p.m. Sept. 27 $1,000 was taken from a wallet in her unlocked vehicle while it was parked off of K Highway. Deputy Spangler.
Deputy Webb reported at 9:07 a.m. Saturday he responded to Mercy St. Francis Hospital in Mtn. View in reference to a man being treated for gunshot wounds to his feet. After investigation it was determined the wounds were self-inflicted when the gun accidentally discharged. Nothing further at this time.
David James Roper, 46, Willow Springs, reported at 11:24 a.m. Saturday a Dewalt cordless impact drill and an Irocker Bluetooth speaker, total value $420, has been taken from his home sometime the night before. Deputy Bruce Sortman.
It was reported at 5:40 p.m. Saturday a 16-foot utility trailer was stolen from a location off of E Highway. Deputy Spangler.
A woman reported at 2 a.m. Sunday her son had taken a silver 2005 Ford Escape from a home on U.S. 160 without her permission. Deputy Melanie Roam.
Zachary DeSanto, 29, Lanton, reported at 1:12 p.m. Monday his 5-year-old daughter told him she was waiting for the bus on Sept. 26 when a bald-headed white male in a white pickup truck tried to talk her into getting into his vehicle. She ran back to the home of a family member who was caring for her at the time, who said she did see a white vehicle but didn’t get a look at the driver. The incident remains under investigation. Deputy Webb.
At 11:35 a.m. Tuesday deputies responded to a house on Highway 76 in reference to a domestic disturbance. A woman reported her boyfriend chased her down the highway while yelling that he would light the house on fire. The male subject stated he was chasing her to get back a pack of cigarettes she took. No charges. Deputy Wake.
John Frank Reed, 75, Pomona, reported at 2:25 p.m. Wednesday a vehicle and other items were stolen from property off of N Highway. The case remains under investigation. Deputy Ryan Boyle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.