Wesley Corey Hendricks, 31, West Plains, and April Lea Bachman, 31, West Plains, Oct. 19 in West Plains. Officiated by James Brian Kirk.
Jon David Perry, 27, West Plains, and Maddi Ann Davidson, 21, West Plains, Oct. 26 in Thayer. Officiated by Cameron Yeager.
Charles Dakota See, 30, West Plains, and Jessica Danielle Ashbrook, 32, Oct. 31 in West Plains. Officiated by Kenneth A. McKenzie.
Joshua Lee Kraus, 30, West Plains, and Krystal Kathryn Casey, 29, West Plains, Nov. 2 in Rover. Officiated by Michael Turner.
Gary Allen Walker, 67, Alton, and Velma Ann Parrott, 69, Alton, Nov. 2 in Alton. Officiated by Mark McManus.
Drew Christopher Rodgers, 23, Willow Springs, and Michaela Jane Cox, 20, Willow Springs, Nov. 2 in Willow Springs. Officiated by David Cox.
James Jared Blanks, 21, West Plains, and Larissa Lyn Holesapple, 20, Caulfield, Nov. 2 in West Plains. Officiated by James R. Blanks.
Zackary Bryce Miller, 20, West Plains, and Raelyn Dawn Hawkins, 22, West Plains, Nov. 7 in West Plains. Officiated by Holly M. Hawkins.
James Thomas Rieskamp, 42, West Plains, and Courtney Joelle Richardson, 38, Pomona, Nov. 9 in West Plains. Officiated by James Reeves.
Mason Garrett Vandevort, 24, Mtn. View, and Destiny Anne Faith Brewer, 22, Mtn. View, Nov. 9 in Mtn. View. Officiated by Stanley Murphy.
William Anderson Simpson, 23, Caulfield, and Kody Ann Smith, 24, Caulfield, Nov. 9 in Mtn. View. Officiated by Kevin Kuk.
Jacob Levi Rogers, 21, West Plains, and Leah McKenzie Hodges, 20, West Plains, Nov. 13, in Springfield. Officiated by Frank Rogers.
Earl Lee Smith, 70, West Plains, and Sharron Joy McMinn, 70, West Plains, Nov. 14 in West Plains. Officiated by Rev. John J. Evans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.