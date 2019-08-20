Joshua Paul Conlee, 40, Brighton, Ill., and Trudy Anne Bonacorsi, 47, Alton, Ill.
Jeffrey Wayne Huey Jr., 21, Caulfield, and Crystal Champine Hathcock, 20, Caulfield.
Daniel Aaron Sanders, 27, West Plains, and Angela Dawn Mattison, 37, West Plains.
Jared Allen Clayton, 31, Caulfield, and Haley Nicole Foster, 23, Caulfield.
Kern Eldon Foster, 45, Willow Springs, and Hernanie Tabora Cabasisi, 27, Willow Springs.
Marshall Delaney Dennison, 29, West Plains, and Amber Beth Richardson, 25, West Plains.
James H. Northrup, 76, Glencoe, Ark., and Terri Lynn Stoner, 60, Glencoe, Ark.
James Kevin Hunt Sr., 49, Mtn. View, and Lisa Fay Wofford, 56, Salem.
Malachi Russel Schierling, 21, Mtn. View, and Grace Ellen Pietroburgo, 20, West Plains.
