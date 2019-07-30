Gary Wayne Johnson Jr., 25, of West Plains, and Bethany Leann Fox, 22, of West Plains.
Erik Reeves Carlson, 29, of West Plains, and Latessa Anne Kinder, 24, of West Plains.
Elijah Walker Abdullah Bey, 35, of West Plains, and Kayla Perry, 22, of West Plains.
Joesph Michael Rees, 29, of West Plains, and Veronica Diane Ward, 29, of West Plains.
Mason Layne Thompson, 22, of Coldwater, Miss., and Morgan Wayne Cook, 22, of Coldwater, Miss.
John Ruthford Howard, 41, of Willow Springs, and Tracy Jane Riley, 41 of Willow Springs.
Robert Eugene Doughty, 52 of Pomona, and Traci Ann Wilson, 56, of Pomona.
Kyle Dylan Fisher, 25, of West Plains, and Elizabeth Renea Church, 25, of West Plains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.