Anthony Edward Lindsey, 28, West Plains, and Cassaundra Marie Burleson, 24, West Plains, Sept. 21 in Thayer. Officiated by Nathan Ogden.
Logan James Wake, 24, Willow Springs, and Tasha Nicole Wrenfrow, 33, Thayer, Sept. 21 in Pomona. Officiated by Todd A. Williams.
Daniel Lee White, 23, Mtn. View, and Rachel Hannah Irvin, 26, Mtn. View, Sept. 21 in Mtn. View. Officiated by Kyle Rapinchuk.
Andy Ray Boyd, 48, Dora, and Kristi Lynn Phillips, 39, West Plains, Sept. 21 in Gentryville. Officiated by Buddy Boyd.
Jonathan Trent Hensley, 30, West Plains, and Caitlin Cherie Jones, 28, Brandsville, Sept. 21 in Rockaway Beach. Officiated by Rex Wood.
Broderick Xyan Shugart 19, West Plains, and Candice Patsy Rae Hovey, 18, West Plains, Sept. 24 in West Plains. Officiated by R. David Ray.
James Allen Peterson Sr., 53, West Plains, and Sherry Lee Cox, 62, West Plains, Sept. 25 in West Plains. Officiated by R. David Ray.
Justin Michael Reed, 21, Thayer, and Ashley Nicole Vandolah, 22, Thayer, Sept. 26 in West Plains. Officiated by R. David Ray.
Aaron Lee Schulte, 39, Mtn. View, and Ranae Lynn Rutledge, 37, Mtn. View, Sept. 26 in Mtn. View. Officiated by Bruce E. Hamilton.
Zacharia Paul Watson, 25, Pomona, and Kaitlin MacKenzie Boles, 22, Pomona, Sept. 28 in West Plains. Officiated by Mark B. Collins.
Jacob Catlin Summers, 25, West Plains, and Amber Nicole Howell, 20, West Plains, Sept. 28 in West Plains. Officiated by Rev. Dale Wallander.
John William Murrell III, 29, West Plains, and Alyssa Brianne Hightower, 21, West Plains, Sept. 29, in Pomona. Officiated by Jacob Skiles.
Jay Anthony Croney, 42, West Plains, and Tanya Fawn Webb, 43, West Plains, Oct. 2 in West Plains. Officiated by Steven Privette.
