Kyle Glenn Wilbanks, 29, West Plains, and Christa Dawn Clark, 30, West Plains, Sept. 7 in Mtn. View.
James William Lair, 76, Caulfield, and Janice Ruth Hayes, 72, West Plains, Sept. 12 in West Plains.
Isaac Austin Lee, 21, Willow Springs, and Marri Louise Jackson, 22, Willow Springs, Sept. 14 in Mtn. Grove.
Brian Jeffrey Sloniker, 29, Willow Springs, and Tabitha Ranee Lundry, 27, Willow Springs, Sept. 14 in Thayer.
Leonard Harold Reeves, 70, Mtn. View, and Bunny Reese Reese, 70, Mtn. View, Sept. 17 in West Plains.
Jeffery Allen Gordon, 19, Pomona, and Kennedy Mandelyn Marie Boyet, 17, Pomona, Sept. 17 in West Plains.
David Lee Brotherton, 62, West Plains, and Deirdra Ann Cunningham, 53, West Plains, Sept. 17 in West Plains.
Anthony Bryant Combs, 28, Willow Springs, and Brianne Nichole Engh, 24, Willow Springs, Sept. 17 in Pomona.
