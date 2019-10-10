Jessica R. Chowning and Chad L. Chowning.
Rebekah Marie Kline and Patrick Dylan Kline.
Lindy Nicole Wiese and Coatney Allen Wiese.
Marry Collins and Bobby Collins.
Alexis G. Burns and Trenton W. Burns.
Cinthia M. Swank and Jason A.Swank.
Tammy R. Cox and David L. Cox.
Coty R. Green and Lisa L. Green.
Gina E. Spivey and Loney L. Spivey.
Tressa A. Dunlap and Steven W. Dunlap.
Melvin J. Privett and Belinda J. Privett.
Kala Merrill and Brian D. Merrill.
Andrea C. Campbell and George W. Campbell.
Billie Shoemaker and Mark Shoemaker.
Jamie R. Cook and Richard S. Cook .
Melody Francis and Tony Francis.
Stacey L. Rhine and Jared H. Rhine.
Jourdan De Los Santos and Cassie De Los Santos.
