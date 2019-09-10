Christopher Joel Hall, 33, Peace Valley, and Darianne Elizabeth Rock, 23, West Plains, Aug. 14, Eminence.
Nicholas John Osmun, 21, Thayer, and Amelia Jewell Anderson, 18, West Plains, Aug. 17, West Plains.
Timothy Lee Gibson, 37, and Jessica Dana Micheale Southerland, West Plains, Aug. 23, Mtn. Grove.
Denis Nikolaevich Gerasimov, 24, Willow Springs, and Makaela Ann Michelle Roberts, 23, Willow Springs, Aug. 28, West Plains.
Nathan Scott Larson, 49, Willow Springs, and Rachel Leah Woods, 36, West Plains, Aug. 24, West Plains.
Bobby Loel Rosa, 25, Pottersville, and Samantha Louise Mayberry, 18, Willow Springs, Aug. 24, Pomona.
Kenneth Terrill Martin Jr., 33, Willow Springs, and Melissa Joy Anderson Mann, 33, Willow Springs, Aug. 28, West Plains.
Gregory Todd McGinnis, 40, West Plains, and Whitney Jo Evins, 29, West Plains, Aug. 28, West Plains.
Preston Anthony Ary, 26, West Plains, and Elizabeth Nicole Maddex, 23, West Plains, Aug. 31, Columbia.
Jayden Evan Wiley, 19, West Plains, and Abbigail Nichole Harris, 20, West Plains, Sept. 2, West Plains.
Rodney Vaughn Smith, 58, West Plains, and Cheryl Diane Smith, 55, West Plains, Sept. 2, Versailles.
Lucas Aaron Tate, 44, West Plains, and Penny Lynn Bagley, 42, West Plains, Sept. 5, West Plains.
Austin Timothy Santhuff, 19, West Plains, and Falicity Marie Miller, 21, West Plains, Sept. 6, West Plains.
