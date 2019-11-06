Terry Wake vs. Amanda Wake.
Donald P. McCormick vs. Shyla Lynn McCormick.
Cody R. Bradshaw vs. Misti L. Stout.
Carol Dwain Cole vs. Carmen Santos Cole.
Danny Joe McBride vs. Dessa Montgomery McBride.
Daniel Adam French vs. Erin Corrine French.
Cassie M. Bullock vs. Derek M. Bullock.
Caitlin N. Acklin vs. Gurdine D. Acklin.
William Mehrer vs. Rebecca Mehrer.
Nathan J. Trail vs. Andrea N. Trail.
Jacee D. Orf vs. Kevin J. Orf.
Sara Wienhoff vs. Jeffery Wienhoff.
Ethan T. Swank vs. Sarah J. Russell Swank.
Cassandra Lee Phillips vs. Randy Lee Phillips.
Zachary P. Kaufman vs. Lauren M. Kaufman.
Jessica D. Peterman vs. Jared E. Peterman.
Cassidy Solodkov vs. Roman A. Solodkov.
Amanda Hood vs. Eric Hood.
Gavin R. Haney vs. Kelsi L. Haney.
Ashley D. Burk vs. Gary A. Burk.
Amber Colette Taylor vs. Gary Lee Taylor.
Cheyenne C. Ray vs. Joshua L. Ray.
Tamera Fox vs. Craig Fox.
Seth Rulo vs. Katherina Rulo.
Cheryl Clark vs. Jacob Moore.
Morgan M. Dennison vs. Michael D. Dennison.
Julie A. Lambe vs. Michael G. Lambe.
Delmar C. Clapp vs. Tonya M. Clapp.
