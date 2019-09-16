Isaiah James Huffman, 22, Castle Rock, Colo., and Hanna Elizabeth McCoy, Castle Rock, Colo., Aug. 24 in West Plains.
Blake Mitchelle Haugsted, 29, Pomona, and Alicen Rose Rothermich, 26, Pomona, Sept. 7 in Pomona.
Austin James Davis, 27, West Plains, and Crystal Ann Smallwood, 28, West Plains, Sept. 7 in Thayer.
Kristopher Mikael Bates, 34, West Plains, and Shelby Paige Acklin, 23, West Plains, Sept. 7 in West Plains.
Nash Garret Bentley, 21, Bakersfield, and Elle Mae Williams, 20, West Plains, Sept. 8 in Elijah.
Kyle Waylon Barton, 41, Thayer, and Robin Tina Holder, 36, Thayer, Sept. 13 in West Plains.
