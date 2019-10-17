Brent Edward Sholes, 39, West Plains, and Nicole Marie Larimor, 34, West Plains, Sept. 28 in Cabool. Officiated by Clayton Jackson.
Joshua Owen Faulhaber, 20, West Plains, and Emily Faith Lynch, 19, West Plains, Sept. 28 in Mtn. Grove. Officiated by Ken Polm.
Dustin Robert Ratcliffe, 29, West Plains, and Victoria Ann Jessen, 27, West Plains, Oct. 5 in West Plains. Officiated by Gregory Smith.
Kenneith Lawrence Burgess Jr., 49, West Plains, and Jacqueline Christine Herbolsheimer, 45, West Plains, Oct. 5 in West Plains. Officiated by Wayne Stewart.
Joe Lease Sellers IV, 28, West Plains, and Morgan Lee Hall, 24, West Plains, Oct. 5 in West Plains. Officiated by Mark Hall.
Timothy Leroy Stiebs, 34, Willow Springs, and Kiersten Lynn Cain, 29, Willow Springs, Oct. 5 in Willow Springs. Officiated by David L. Lovan.
Logan Douglas Martin, 23, West Plains, and Larissa Cheyenne Atnip, 22, Jasper, Oct. 5 in Seneca. Officiated by Brian Martin.
Daniel Andrew Elbrecht, 33, Denver, Colo., and Amy Lynn Hall, 32, Denver, Colo., Oct. 5 in West Plains. Officiated by Brad Schroeder.
Markus Dylan Doss, 27, West Plains, and Paige Nicolle McKee, 28, West Plains, Oct. 5 in Thayer. Officiated by James Martin.
Gerald Edward Leffew Jr., 38, Nashville, Tenn., and Erica Denise Fine, 34, Nashville, Tenn., Oct. 5 in West Plains. Officiated by Duane Fine.
Corey Ethan Bushong, 26, Mtn. Grove, and Kasside Beth Spinner, 19, Mtn. Grove, Oct. 5 in West Plains. Officiated by Joe Clemons.
Brian Keith Lawrence, 55, West Plains, and Kristy Michele York, 40, West Plains, Oct. 8 in West Plains. Officiated by Donna Anthony.
Eddie Dean Reynolds, 65, West Plains, and Edith Mae Richardson, 69, West Plains, Oct. 11 in West Plains. Officiated by Steven Privette.
William Andrew Stoops, 28, Mtn. View, and April Michelle Jordan, 27, Mtn. View, Oct. 11 in West Plains. Officiated by R. David Ray.
