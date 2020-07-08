Brandy S. Freidt vs. Anthony W. Freidt.
Jodie A. Hoover vs. Brian S. Hoover.
Sheila Sparks vs. Bobby Sparks.
Jennifer D. Johnson vs. John M. Johnson.
Donald Schamber II vs. Gina Schamber.
Mary Margaret Glenn vs. Kord Glenn.
Joyce L. Ramirez vs. Alexander J. Ramirez.
Jennifer L. Engles vs. Ernest D. Engles.
Lisa Ann Sheppard vs. Cody Glain Sheppard.
Frankie Cockrum vs. Kendra Cockrum.
Kenneth J. Ray vs. Sherry L. Ray.
Ashley M. Detwiler vs. James D. Detwiler.
Harley Bales vs. Ronald Becker.
Johnithon Woten vs. Devyn Woten.
Maddie Jo Brooks vs. Luke Marshall Brooks.
Cassandra Lea Aitken vs. Luke James Aitken.
Dorothy Terrell vs. Michael Terrell.
Lynnsey A. Chilton vs. Dawson G. Chilton.
Debra K. Green vs. Ricky J. Green.
Logan J. Borgman vs. Salena M. Borgman.
Donald Ward vs. Carla Ward.
Paul E. Davis vs. Sarah C. Davis.
Carolyn Sue Day vs. Clifford Eugene Day.
Amy Hooks vs. Michael Hooks.
Chad Koble vs. Kimberly Koble.
Kate N. Haugsted vs. Gary M. Haugsted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.