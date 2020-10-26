West Plains, MO (65775)

Today

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.