Under brilliant blue skies, moderate temperatures, and plenty of sunshine, the Sandbaggers Golf Club of North Terra Golf Course played their year ending, four day match play
tournament which concluded Tuesday, Oct. 13, with Herman Hunt outlasting Ronnie Bryan in
the Championship match. Herman had to go 2 extra holes in sudden death to take home first
place.
The annual event for the group kicked off with a pre-tournament gathering of about 40
people at Roger and Sara (aka. The Cajun Queen) Cyr’s home with 4 pots of Chicken Gumbo, a
couple of pots of chili, and numerous desserts brought by the wives of the group. After everyone
had their fill, brackets were drawn for the 22 participating players.
In order to get to the Sweet 16, elimination play began that weekend with Harold Woods,
Larry Woolman, Roger Cyr, Don Dakis, Dennis Henson, and Larry Land making their way into
the top 16. At the conclusion of the first round of play, making it to the Elite 8 were Herman
Hunt, Larry Woolman, Richard Scott, Don Dakis, Tom Salmeri, Dennis Henson, Ronnie Bryan,
and Larry Land. All of the matches were close typified by Scott defeating Cyr in a sudden death
play-off after 3 holes. Making it into the semi-final matches, Hunt was paired against Scott with
Hunt winning a tightly contested match 1 up and Henson facing Bryan with Bryan winning his
match 4 to 3. Playing for third place were Scott and Henson with Scott taking the match. Having
already been stated, Hunt prevailed over Bryan in sudden death in the Championship in another
well played match.
So, why the Biggest Small Tournament in Southern Missouri? Since its’ beginning, this
year-end tournament for the Sandbaggers group has grown tremendously due large part to its’
primary sponsor, Tom Salmeri. Last year the tournament gave away nearly $2500 in prizes and
this year that amount more than doubled with nearly $6000 in prizes and cash being awarded. All
tournament participants receive a “goody” bag (this year worth about $80) and hole prizes are
won by a different individual on every hole. Additionally, the Final Four contestants receive
prizes that this year were worth approximately $1700. All of this for……are you ready? A $10
entry fee from the participants.
Special thanks go especially to Tom Salmeri, Sara Cyr, Linda Jackson, and Stan Webb,
along with everyone else who donated cash and/or prizes in order to make this tournament the
success it has become.
The Sandbaggers play every day at 9:00 a.m. through the summer and 10:00 a.m. from
October until April when their new season kicks off. Handicaps are maintained and to qualify for
the year end tournament, 30 rounds of golf have to be posted. All are welcome to join and for
further information, the Pro Shop at North Terra Golf Course can be contacted at 417-256-9824.
