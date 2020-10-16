Zizzers swimmers traveled to Webb City on Saturday where they earned a fourth place team finish at the Red Bird Invitational Meet. Individual medalists included: Dawson Fiorino - 6th Place 100-yard butterfly; Jake Bramwell - silver medal in the 50-yard freestyle and fourth place in the 100-yard backstroke; Isaac Kammerer - silver medal in the 500yard freestyle and fourth place in the 200-yard individual medley; Elias Curtis - 6th place in the 500-yard freestyle.
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Ethan Squires, Bramwell, Kammerer, and Curtis earned a silver medal, finishing second behind Kickapoo, in a time of 3:49.98.
On Tuesday night, the Zizzers traveled to Springfield for a multi-team dual meet where they went 5-0 in dual team scores: West Plains 89 - Central 80; West Plains 94 - Kickapoo 47; West Plains 94 - Nixa 36; West Plains 81 - Logan-Rogersville 60; West Plains 95 - Waynesville 51. For the season, Zizzer’s final dual meet record is 10-7.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Larsen (backstroke), Squires (breaststroke), Peyton Wake (butterfly), and Matthew Mayberry (freestyle) earned fourth place with a time of 2:18.08. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Bramwell (54.10), Curtis (1:00.18), Squires (1:02.69), and Kammerer (54.78) won first place with a 3:51.75. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Kammerer (25.62), Fiorino (26.66), Curtis (26.35), and Bramwell (22.81) won first place with a 1:41.44.
Bramwell split the fastest 50-yard freestyle relay leg in West Plains Zizzer swimming history, anchoring the 200-yard freestyle relay in a 22.81.
In individual events, Kammerer (1:58.49) placed second, Bramwell (2:07.62) placed fourth, and Fiornio (2:24.19) placed 7th in the 200-yard freestyle. In the 200-yard individual medley, Curtis finished second in a 2:30.46. In the 50-yard freestyle, Squires (27.22) placed 5th, Larsen (27.79) placed 7th, and James Allchin (34.91) placed 15th. In the 100-yard butterfly, Bramwell (1:05.33) placed second, Allchin (1:33.57) placed 12th, and Mayberry (1:34.76) placed 13th. In the 100-yard freestyle, Kammerer (54.95) placed first, Curtis (57.98) placed fourth, and Wake (1:07.56) placed 16th. In the 500-yard freestyle, Squires (6:48.86) placed first and Larsen (6:52.04) placed second. In the 100-yard backstroke, Fiorino (1:15.19) placed 6th and Mayberry (1:21.52) placed 9th. In the 100-yard breaststroke, Wake placed fourth with a 1:27.95. The evening was marked by huge time drops by Allchin in the 100-yard butterfly, beating his prior personal best by more than 16 seconds, Squires dropped 9 seconds in the 500-yard freestyle, and Brock Larsen dropped 23 seconds in the 500-yard freestyle.
Despite the impressive swims and state-consideration cut times, spirits were dampened this week by the news from MSHSAA that the State Championship meet, scheduled for November, in St. Peters, Missouri will be held without spectators in the stands and instead of the usual top 32 relays and individual swimmers advancing, the field will be limited to the top 24 times in the state. Junior, Jake Bramwell said, despite this challenge, “The team will continue to push forward together. We are focused on OC [Ozark Conference Championships] and SWMO [Southwest Missouri Championships] coming up. We have faith in Coach Smith’s training program and are confident that, if we continue to put in the effort, we can put up top 24 times.”
The Zizzers compete at the Ozark Conference Championships in Springfield on Monday, October 19.
