The undefeated Lady Zizzers and the Zizzers earned the title of Class 4 District Champions and advanced to the state meet in Jefferson City on Friday.
Sr Riley Simpson was individual boys winner with sophomore Justin Fleetwood in second. Brodie Callahan (8) Drew Stewart(9) and Jd Sydow(11) finished out the score to give the Zizzers 31 points. Bryce Crites(19) and Ridge Smith (21) ran the 6th and 7th spot for the Zizzers.
The boys ran probably their best team race of The season. They have improved steadily and are In position to run really strong for The final race of The season on Friday at state.
Brayden Kantola won the girls race with teammates Jayna Gunter, Jordan Kantola , and Kaylee Lambe keeping close behind in second, third, and fourth. Jorden Tollenaar closed the door in 7 place allowing the team to have a low score of 17. Daphnie Dollins (10) Kyia Weisbrod (16) were the teams 6th and 7th runners. The girls strength has been being very consistent and Focused all season. They will also face some Very tough competition on Friday at the state meet.
The class 4 state meet will be held in Columbia on Friday. The girls will run at 8:30 AM and the boys will go at 11:00 AM.
