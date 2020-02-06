The Mtn. View-Liberty high school Lady Eagles basketball team managed to squeak out a 43-42 win over the Thayer Bobcats Monday night in Thayer.
Senior Kaitlyn King and sophomore Lexi Shumpert both put up double-doubles with 17 points and 10 rebounds each. Shumpert also shot 100% from the free-throw line, sinking five out of five efforts.
Ultimately, the 30 rebounds the Eagles grabbed tipped this game in their favor. The Eagles are 4-0 in conference play, and 16-5 on the the regular season.
The Lady Eagles will have Senior Night to recognize its senior players tonight as the team face the Mtn. Grove Panthers at 6 p.m.
