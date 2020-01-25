There may be signs that the Missouri State University-West Plains Grizzly Basketball season has turned a corner.
After a strong showing at home this past Saturday against Region 16 arch rival Three Rivers College, the Grizzlies went on the road and picked up a crucial win against another region team, State Fair Community College, in Sedalia.
The final score was 89-84. The victory ups the Grizzlies’ region record to 1-2 and their overall record to 8-15.
“Our last two games we’re showing progress,” Grizzly Basketball Head Coach Chris Popp said. “Give credit to my guys. It’s been a rough year, as far as wins and losses go. They’re competitors, and they’re fighting. This group is still bought in to what we’re trying to do.”
The Grizzlies started off strong against the Roadrunners in the first half and withstood a run by the home team about midway through the period.
“State Fair made a couple of threes, got a couple of offensive rebounds and put-backs in a stretch, and made a run at us, but we maintained,” Popp said. “Against a good team on the road, we were able to maintain the lead, something we have struggled to do throughout the season.”
At halftime, the Grizzlies were up 43-39, and they outscored the Roadrunners 46-45 in the second half.
“We played well from the start and had good energy. We executed what we wanted to early and played solid defensively. We seemed focused,” Popp said.
Five Grizzlies scored in double figures. Sophomore guard Taevon Horton led the way with 23 points, followed by sophomore forward Alex Peterson with 17, freshman point guard Zavien Smith-Morales with 16, freshman forward Alex Rodrigues with 11 and freshman point guard Malik Tidwell with 10.
“Taevon has shown his ability to score all season. Being short-handed, we relied on him a bit more, and he came through,” Popp said. “He also had six rebounds and five assists. Those stats are as big for us as the points.
“Where he gives us the biggest boost is defensively. He got two or three steals that were big, and he guarded their best player. He does a lot of things that help us win. Taevon is not one dimensional. He is a very good all-around basketball player,” the coach added.
“Alex (Peterson) is playing good basketball right now. He’s been an everyday guy all year, and he’s reaping the benefits from that,” Popp said, pointing out he had seven rebounds to go with his 17 points.
“Zavien had his season high with 16 and added four assists. Alex Rodrigues played well. He had nine rebounds, including five offensive, which is huge. Malik is a playmaker and another player we needed to step into a bigger role Wednesday night. His 10 points in 22 minutes of play were important. More importantly, he competed defensively and helped us handle their pressure,” the coach added.
The Grizzlies will have a week to prepare for their next game, another road game against another region opponent – Moberly Area Community College in Moberly.
“Traditionally, this is the toughest game we play on the road in the region,” Popp said. “The last two years, it has been us and them in the region championship game. They have been the bar in Region 16, and we have yet to win there in my four seasons. It is going to take a tremendous effort from our players and staff to get that done.
He also reminded that area residents still have time to sign up for Saturday’s 17th annual Trivia Night benefitting Grizzly Athletics. “We will continue to accept teams the day of,” he said. Call 417-255-7255 for more information about the event and how to register.
For more information about the Grizzly Basketball program, visit www.msuwpgrizzlies.com or call 255-7991.
