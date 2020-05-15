This week has been a particularly rough one for the mental health of many people, myself
included. The reality of the situation in which we find ourselves with COVID-19 has really started
to sink in, and has left me a bit out of sorts.
I, like many I know, have been operating under the assumption that while this situation is very
serious, it would pass. Life would get back to normal, and the pandemic would be just a
memory. However, this week, I have begun to realize that there probably is no waking from this
nightmare.
Life will be changed forever by this event, and the word "normal" will have a whole new
definition.
Yesterday morning I read a friend’s post on Facebook in which she called for more kindness
and shining examples of community, and it really resonated with me. She made the point that
everyone is feeling tired, frustrated and anxious, but we have to think about the good of the
community and not just the needs of the individual.
When I stumbled across this picture of the 1993 Zizzer cheerleaders, I thought this is exactly
what everyone needs right now — a bit of cheering on. We must be the cheerleaders,
celebrating the small acts of kindness we see every day. Just as the cheerleaders lead the
cheer charge, we must lead the kindness charge.
After all, we are on the same team, the human team. Right now it is more important than ever to
remember that fact. This is not the time to be divided by politics. Regardless of any one
person’s feelings on the current situation, it is a crisis for everyone, not just those who believe it
is.
Be the cheer you want to see in the world. To see kindness, one must show kindness.
Who’s got spirit?
Editor's note: To share your stories and photos of community cheer -- sports-related or
otherwise -- please send an email to news@wpdailyquill.net. Approved submissions will be
featured in upcoming editions of the Quill
