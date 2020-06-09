COME PLAY UNDER THE LIGHTS—The West Plains High School tennis program will host open courts from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday through June. Students in eighth grade and older are invited to bring a racket, a water bottle and a friend.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Howell Co. prosecutor seeks death penalty for Marcak
- Toddler launches fight for his life weeks before his 3rd birthday
- W.P. Council backs mayor's choice to keep pool closed
- Lois Huddleston
- Locals join global protests to decry racism, extreme force
- Man charged with murder in death of estranged wife
- Oregon County voters weigh in on local issues
- City employees to get long-awaited pay raises
- Woman succumbs to injuries from May 16 crash
- Mayor extends social distancing order through June 15
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 10
-
Jun 10
-
Jun 10
-
Jun 10
-
Jun 10
-
Jun 11
-
Jun 11
-
Jun 11
-
Jun 11
-
Jun 11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.