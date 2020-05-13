In this barren, sports-less wasteland in which we have found ourselves, many have been
looking for ways to fill the void. With no sports to watch and no sports to play, a hike through
these Ozark hills is a great way to get the blood pumping.
Before setting out on any hike, it is important to be prepared. Proper shoes are crucial. Good
hiking shoes start with a thick, slip-resistant sole and are ideally waterproof. Boots that are tall
enough to offer ankle support are also a good idea. Although shorts may be cooler, long pants
are a better idea.
Finally, it is always a good idea to have water on the trail, no matter how long or short the
intended trek is.
Recently, I made a hike that the vast majority of locals have made at one time or another. I have
personally walked the path more times than I can even count. The trail that leads to Blue Spring
has been trod by the people of the Ozarks for generations.
Located within the Mark Twain National Forest, the Blue Spring Trailhead begins at the
Hammond Mill Recreation Area, and winds its way along the North Fork River. The trek to the
spring is only about a half-mile and is easy to navigate. Among the trees, cardinals and other
birds sweep from one branch to another. Flowering dogwood and redbud catch sunshine gaps
between branches and leaves and display brilliant spring colors.
Blue Spring is an oval shape, about 30 feet in diameter. It averages 7 million gallons per day of
cold, clear blue water according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
The water may be icy cold, but the spring remains a favorite swimming hole. The pool is colorful
and the setting dramatic, which makes an ideal setting for beautiful photographs — on film, of
course.
Of I all the hikes I have written about recently, there is no place that brings the same peace of
this trail. Walking the path with sound of the water rushing by, then sitting on the rocks and
admiring the beauty of the spring brings a tremendous sense of calm. Don’t rush any part of this
hike, it’s all important. It’s all beautiful.
There is a particular rock I can sit on at the spring and lose all track of time and space just
gazing at the wonder of Mother Nature.
If it has been awhile since visiting Blue Spring, I would encourage readers to rediscover this
Ozarks’ gem.
Remember, the hall closet is no place for hiking shoes. Get them out, lace them up, and have a
great hike.
