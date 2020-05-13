Blue Springs steps

In this barren, sports-less wasteland in which we have found ourselves, many have been

looking for ways to fill the void. With no sports to watch and no sports to play, a hike through

these Ozark hills is a great way to get the blood pumping.

Before setting out on any hike, it is important to be prepared. Proper shoes are crucial. Good

hiking shoes start with a thick, slip-resistant sole and are ideally waterproof. Boots that are tall

enough to offer ankle support are also a good idea. Although shorts may be cooler, long pants

are a better idea.

Finally, it is always a good idea to have water on the trail, no matter how long or short the

intended trek is.

Recently, I made a hike that the vast majority of locals have made at one time or another. I have

personally walked the path more times than I can even count. The trail that leads to Blue Spring

has been trod by the people of the Ozarks for generations.

Located within the Mark Twain National Forest, the Blue Spring Trailhead begins at the

Hammond Mill Recreation Area, and winds its way along the North Fork River. The trek to the

spring is only about a half-mile and is easy to navigate. Among the trees, cardinals and other

birds sweep from one branch to another. Flowering dogwood and redbud catch sunshine gaps

between branches and leaves and display brilliant spring colors.

Blue Spring is an oval shape, about 30 feet in diameter. It averages 7 million gallons per day of

cold, clear blue water according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The water may be icy cold, but the spring remains a favorite swimming hole. The pool is colorful

and the setting dramatic, which makes an ideal setting for beautiful photographs — on film, of

course.

Of I all the hikes I have written about recently, there is no place that brings the same peace of

this trail. Walking the path with sound of the water rushing by, then sitting on the rocks and

admiring the beauty of the spring brings a tremendous sense of calm. Don’t rush any part of this

hike, it’s all important. It’s all beautiful.

There is a particular rock I can sit on at the spring and lose all track of time and space just

gazing at the wonder of Mother Nature.

If it has been awhile since visiting Blue Spring, I would encourage readers to rediscover this

Ozarks’ gem.

Remember, the hall closet is no place for hiking shoes. Get them out, lace them up, and have a

great hike.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.