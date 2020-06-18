In this barren, sports-less wasteland in which we have found ourselves, many have been looking for ways to fill the void. With no sports to watch, and no sports to play, a hike through these Ozark hills is a great way to get the blood pumping.
Before setting out on any hike, it is important to be prepared. Proper shoes are crucial. Good hiking shoes start with a thick, slip-resistant sole, and are ideally waterproof. Boots that are tall enough to offer ankle support are also a good idea. Although shorts may be cooler, long pants are a better idea.
Finally, it is always a good idea to have water on the trail, no matter how long or short the intended trek is.
It’s been a few weeks since my last hike, and I have been feeling the itch. Recently I scratched it by heading out for a jaunt down the McGarr Ridge Trail, located in the Devil’s Backbone Wilderness. The trailhead is about 20 miles west of West Plains on CC Highway.
Dogwood, redbud and wild azaleas give the wilderness a wild burst of color in the spring. Scattered limestone glades and other openings provide some of the more favorable places to view wildlife.
White-tailed deer, gray squirrel, raccoon, coyote, red and gray fox, bobcat and striped skunk are some of the mammals native to the area. Wild turkey, red-tailed hawk, great horned owl, bald eagle, turkey vulture, great blue heron, pileated woodpecker and various songbirds can be seen. Among the reptiles common to the area are two poisonous snakes, the copperhead and the eastern timber rattler.
As I walked the trail, snake-bashing stick in hand—although in fairness I wouldn’t stay and fight any snake I came across. It would be more like when a character beat a hasty exit in a cartoon and all what was left was a dust outline. Anyway, I couldn’t help but think about a story that was recently told me to me by a person I’ve known a very long time.
Apparently, she pulled a stack of mail from the mailbox, placed it on her lap, and began flipping through it as she sat in her vehicle. There, between two envelopes lay a small snake, looking up at her. The pile of mail, along with the snake, promptly went out the window. I may not have made this clear previously, but I do not care for snakes.
If that happened to me, not only would I be finished with mail, but I would have to set the car on fire just to be safe.
Putting aside the predators that I was certain were lying in wait, it was an absolutely perfect day for a hike through the Ozarks. The excessive rains that have fallen in the last few months have been a nuisance in many ways, but in the woods of the Devil’s Backbone Wilderness the plant life has reaped the benefits. All of the colors are rich and vibrant.
The film camera of choice for this hike was a Yeshica-D twin lens reflex, and I used film that was new to me, Fujchrome Velvia 120mm 50. Velvia has gained a reputation as the world's richest, most super-saturated and sharpest color transparency film ever. Kodachrome used to carry that crown, but it looks positively restrained by comparison. Not everyone loves Velvia 50's strong colors and contrasts, but I have been eager to work more with slide film and was drawn to to a film that would match the bold, vibrant colors of nature.
The McGarr Ridge Trail is yet another feature of the Devil’s Backbone that makes it a must visit.
Remember, the hall closet is no place for hiking shoes. Get them out, lace them up, and have a great hike.
