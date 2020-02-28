The Missouri State University-West Plains Grizzlies ended their season Tuesday night, falling to State Fair Community College 88-85, in first-round action of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region 16 Championship Tournament.
The loss caps a season littered with similar close losses, leaving the Grizzlies at 10-21. “Frustrating doesn’t cover it,” Grizzly Basketball Head Coach Chris Popp said. “That game was the epitome of the year for us. Defensive rebounding and turnovers cost us leads and games all season. We led the majority of the game. When it came to making the plays in game-winning moments, we fell short.”
The Grizzlies were led by sophomores Sardaar Calhoun, Alex Peterson and Taevon Horton. They finished the night with 25, 23 and 19 points, respectively. “They knew this was it,” Popp said. “As difficult as the year has been, these guys have continued to battle with an end goal in sight. Our sophomores have put in a lot of time and work and sacrificed for our program. I wanted this for them more than anything, and I appreciate all they have done.
Moving forward, Popp said he believes the future is bright. “One of the bright spots on this season is the progress our freshmen have made,” he said. “Individually they have developed, and they know and understand what needs to change. We had enough talent this season, more than when we have won championships, in fact. That word is dangerous though. There is so much that goes into basketball and winning that has nothing to do with individual talent. To win in this game, there are things that have to be done.”
Several freshmen went from not playing at the beginning of the season to starting or playing extended minutes late in the year. Among those are Alex Rodrigues, Franklyn Petion, Zavien Smith and Malik Tidwell. “Those four were not ready at the beginning of the year and played very limited minutes,” Popp noted. “They have come a long way, each in different areas. I am excited for what they can bring us next year. We are already on the recruiting trail. With the right pieces added, we expect to make a jump back to where we have been and push forward.”
For more information about the Grizzly Basketball program, visit www.msuwpgrizzlies.com or call 255-7991.
