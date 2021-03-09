The West Plains High School Lady Zizzers basketball team are the 2020-21 Class 5 District 9 Champions. This win marks the team’s second straight district title, and 10th in the program’s history. The Lady Zizzers have competed in eight of the last 9 district championships.
“First of all we want to thank the community for showing up in a big way to support us. We had a great crowd, and it definitely made a difference,” said Zizzers Head Coach Scott Womack.
The championship game pitted the Zizzers against the Marshfield Blue Jays. The Blue Jays made it to the game by beating Rolla—a team that had previously defeated the Zizzers in regular season play—so the Zizzers knew they had a fight on their hands. Marshfield wrapped up their season with a 20-5 record, just 3 wins short of the Zizzers. These facts didn’t scare the Zizzers who managed to not just win the championship trophy, but walked off the court with a 56-32 blowout.
“We had really good energy coming right out of the gate. I thought we did a good job of setting the pace and controlling the game from early on,” said Coach Womack. “They threw a defense at us that we weren’t expecting, and that took a little time to adapt to. We managed to keep a lead, but it was really the third quarter before we took off.”
Take off is exactly what they did, scoring the first 13 points of the quarter. That quarter is where the West Plains was really able to widen the gap. At halftime the scoreboard showed the Zizzers leading by only 9, but by the buzzer of the third quarter that lead had increased to 27.
Ashton “Double Trouble” Judd, who dominates on both ends of the court, fell 1 rebound short of adding a double-double to her state sheet, but more than made up for it by scoring 32 points for the Zizzers. MacKenzie Brunson did manage to record a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Allyssa Joyner contributed 6. It’s always important to remember that Joyner, who has been a solid addition to the team all year is just a freshman. A six foot tall freshman, but still somebody who has a lot of years to grow as a player. In the coming years, Joyner will be a force with which to be reckoned.
Georgia Osborn finished with 4 points, but the importance of contribution can’t be overstated. Though just a sophomore, Osborn works the ball like an old hand. In this particular game her defensive efforts were crucial, and her skill at setting the team enabled the top scorers to be in position. Mary Claire Gohn rounded out the Zizzer scoring efforts with 2 points.
All-District Honors
Following the game, All-District honors for the season were awarded to three players from West Plains.
Ashton Judd, MacKenzie Brunson, and Allyssa Joyner were all named to the All-District Girls Team.
Judd was also named the District Player of the Year for her fantastic season. The final honor went to Coach Womack who was named the District Coach of the Year.
State Tournament
The Zizzers will be back in action tomorrow night in Willard as they face the Tigers in the Sectionals round of the MSHSAA State Girls Basketball Tournament. West Plains is currently ranked second in the state in Class 5, and Willard is ranked third. It promises to be an exciting game.
For those fans wanting to follow the Zizzers to Willard, admission will be $7 and tickets must be purchased in advance. There will be no tickets sold at the door. To purchase tickets, go to www.mshsaa.org, click on the “Ticket” icon, select the sport you wish to view, select the applicable class (Class 5), and choose the matchup from the list of events. The system will prompt for a pre-sale code, which is X36GP3. Online ticket sales end at 9:59 a.m. tomorrow morning.
