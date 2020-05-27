Due to the uncertainties COVID-19 has caused, the 2020 Cystic Fibrosis Benefit Bass Tournament has been officially canceled. Officials with the Cystic Fibrosis Association of West Plains have already been in talks with BassCat Boats for the planning of the 2021 tournament and will keep everyone
updated once a date has been determined. New entry forms for the 2021 tournament will be
mailed out at the beginning of 2021.
Those who have already submitted entries for the 2020 tournament may request
their entry fee be returned or they may choose to use it as a contribution to Cystic Fibrosis research. An attempt will be made to contact every team through the facebook group “Cystic Fibrosis Benefit Bass Tournament” then by phone.
Officials express thanks to all the anglers and tournament sponsors for their continued support of Cystic Fibrosis research and for your patience with us having to make this difficult decision.
Those with entries may submit them at:
Cystic Fibrosis Benefit Bass Tournament face book page, Dan Singletary at
dsingletary@hoecoop.org or at 417-257-8069.
