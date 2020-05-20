This week, the West Plains R-7 School District will begin gradually reopeningoutdoor athletic
facilities.
The district will reopen outdoor athletic facilities that have traditionally been open for the
community during the summer when all education-based student activities are not in session.
As long as groups have not formally rented the facilities through the district central office, they
will be open with the following guidelines in place:
- The Zizzer Stadium is open to the community for the use of the track only. Access to the
stadium bleachers, turf field, soccer field, or any outdoor equipment will remain closed. The
stadium press box and the area around it are under renovations; do not enter construction
areas.
- Traditionally, the district has made available two tennis courts for community use. These tennis
courts are reopened and are located next to Howell Avenue.
- All other indoor/outdoor facilities will remain closed and are unavailable for use through May.
Do not enter construction areas.
- Exercise social distancing during this time, as recommended by the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention.
- Follow the rules and regulations as posted at the stadium entrances.
As soon as more information is available, the district will share the information with the
community.
