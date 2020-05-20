Zizzer Stadium

This week, the West Plains R-7 School District will begin gradually reopeningoutdoor athletic

facilities.

The district will reopen outdoor athletic facilities that have traditionally been open for the

community during the summer when all education-based student activities are not in session.

As long as groups have not formally rented the facilities through the district central office, they

will be open with the following guidelines in place:

- The Zizzer Stadium is open to the community for the use of the track only. Access to the

stadium bleachers, turf field, soccer field, or any outdoor equipment will remain closed. The

stadium press box and the area around it are under renovations; do not enter construction

areas.

- Traditionally, the district has made available two tennis courts for community use. These tennis

courts are reopened and are located next to Howell Avenue.

- All other indoor/outdoor facilities will remain closed and are unavailable for use through May.

Do not enter construction areas.

- Exercise social distancing during this time, as recommended by the Centers for Disease

Control and Prevention.

- Follow the rules and regulations as posted at the stadium entrances.

As soon as more information is available, the district will share the information with the

community.

