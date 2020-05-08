Missouri State University-West Plains Grizzly Volleyball standout Camilly Cristiny has taken the next step in her collegiate career.
The 5-foot, 9-inch outside attacker from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, recently signed a letter of intent to play for the University of North Carolina-Asheville beginning this fall.
“I’m really excited for Milly and the opportunity she has in front of her,” Grizzly Volleyball Head Coach Paula Wiedemann said. “She is such a versatile player. UNC-Asheville is not only getting a great player, but a great student. She has worked hard on the court and in the classroom, and that hard work has paid off.
“One of the reasons players choose the two-year college path is to see what opportunities they can create,” the coach continued. “Her ability to be recruited by the universities she was considering is a perfect example of this. She took good visits and made a good choice that is the right fit for her.”
This past season, Cristiny recorded 313 kills, averaging 2.43 kills per game, and hit .200. She also had 225 digs, resulting in 1.74 digs per game, and recorded 86 total blocks, 19 of which were solos. She earned 380.5 points for an average of 2.95 points per game.
Cristiny was a two-time first-team NJCAA All-Region 16 team selection.
“I’m really proud of and happy for her. It will be fun following her for the next two years as a Bulldog,” Wiedemann said. “I feel good about what she will be able to do for her team, both athletically and academically, and hope she will continue to show what being a Grizzly is all about!”
For more information about the Grizzly Volleyball team, visit the team’s website, msuwpgrizzlies.com.
