For some, a sport is hobby. For others it’s a fun way to stay in shape. For a select few, it is a way of life. For those players it feels more like a calling, an inevitability, rather than a choice.
Len Jones is a local man who found himself in that select few. Beginning 1981, Jones has enjoyed a softball career that has given him opportunities to travel, put championship rings on his fingers, and even secured him a spot in the United States Specialty Sports Association Missouri Hall of Fame.
Growing up in Willow Springs, Jones did not have the opportunity to play baseball because it was offered by the school or recreational leagues.
“I had just graduated high school, and happened to be down at the park one day when I saw some guys playing softball. I thought it looked fun, and like something I do. So I joined a team,” said Jones.
Jones took to the game like a duck to water. Soon he found himself working harder than anyone else on the team. It was an obsession.
After a few years, Jones moved to West Plains. It was around this time that realized the only way he was going to generate more power with the bat was to start hitting the weight room.
Soon he was one of the longest hitters in the league.
It was joining the Town and Country team that really marked the beginning of Jones’ winning tradition.
That team would win several state championships during his tenure with them.
“Local softball was different back then. It was much more competitive and drew out some really quality athletes. It was much harder to make state,” added Jones.
In his mid-30s, Jones found himself playing for Attack, a team based out of West Plains. With that team he would bring home three state titles.
Upon turning 39, Jones decided it was time to hang up his cleats. He wasn’t as fast as he once was, and it also just felt like what he was supposed to do. He wracked up 8 state championships in those years of local ball.
A decade ticked by and one day a friend of Jones’ called to say there was a spot open on an over 50 team and they wanted Jones to play. Jones was reluctant at first, but his friend sold it as a one-off event that would be fun, and that the competition was surprisingly stiff.
The team competed at the Show-Me Games in the over 50 category, and it was enough to make Jones realize he still had some gas in the tank. In fact, the level of his play caught the attention the Coors Light team. With them he would be named to the All-World Team. That recognition earned him a spot with the 50 Caliber Softball Club of St. Louis.
In 2014, 50 Caliber won the SSUSA World Championship Tournament in Las Vegas. The win put Jones’ first championship ring on his finger. He was once again named to the All-World Team.
2015 saw Jones join a new team, Dudley, of St. Louis. A team that would win the Independent Softball Association (ISA) World Championship four times, placing four more rings on Jones’ fingers.
In 2017 Len Jones was inducted to the SSUSA Missouri State Slowpitch Hall of Fame.
The guy who was ready to give up the game nearly 20 years ago is still going strong with no plans to call it quits anytime soon. It is Jones’ love of the game that keeps him playing, keeps him working hard, and keeps him reaching for that next ring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.