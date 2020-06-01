The Quill Remembers Sporting News Past
Tradition of excellence for Zizzer runners
Everyone from West Plains is undoubtedly aware of the longstanding, excellent reputation of the Zizzers track and cross country teams, and most probably attribute that success to Joe Bill Dixon. While coach Dixon has brought an incredible amount to the track program, the Zizzers outstanding performance in track goes back decades before he joined the staff at the West Plains High School.
As the weeks of of COVID-19 dragged on, I had become a bit weary of looking back at the archives for old sporting news for the Quill to remember. I love history, and normally I love the opportunity to dig through the Quill graveyard, but after exclusively relying on the past for my sports news, I was bored.
When Eric Clapton was with the Yardbirds, he considered them too mainstream pop, and he being a blues “purist” found them interoperable. So he left the Yardbirds and joined John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers, who where a straight ahead, strictly blues band. However, after a very short time Clapton found that even as a “purist” of the blues, he was bored by the lack of variety.
That’s very much how I felt about the old Zizzer stories. I loved them, but I needed an infusion of something else.
Yesterday, I was inspired to return once more to the archives to see what treasures awaited me. I went all the way back to 1944, and I was not disappointed.
On April 24, 1944 the West Plains Daily Quill ran the accompanying story:
