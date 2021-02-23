The North Terra Golf Foundation is pleased to announce Hibby’s Sports Grille as the tournament sponsor for this year’s Mayor’s Cup golf event to be played at North Terra Golf Course on Saturday, April 10.
After a tremendously popular, and well attended, tournament of 105 players last year, the Foundation is presenting the second year of the tournament in this fundraising effort for the golf course. Then commitment of Hibby’s Sports Grille to the tournament is a tremendous boost to not only the North Terra Golf Course, but the community as a whole.
In addition to their tournament involvement as the presenting sponsor, Hibby’s has also made a financial commitment to partner with the Foundation as it expands to provide other services to the West Plains youth and the community at large.
Mike Keleher, President of the Foundation notes, “We are excited and thankful that Hibby’s has committed to our vision for the Foundation, as we look across the community, and its needs and we look forward to an ongoing relationship between them. Myke Hibler, co-owner of Hibby’s stated, “We are grateful and blessed to be given this opportunity by the Foundation. Helping provide to the youth of the community has always been a passion of ours and we are thankful that the Foundation has given us the means to do that.”
Hibby’s Sports Grille is an American restaurant offering a variety of lunch and dinner menu items for its patrons. According to customer reviews, where Hibby’s has a customer rating of 4.6 out of 5, there is no on popular dish but the entire menu is excellent, and except for Saturday’s, lunch and dinner specials are served daily. Hibby’s was established in 2012 and is a popular eating establishment for the West Plains community and surrounding area. Hibby’s is operated by Cheryl Hibler, Stephanie Hibler, and Myke Hibler and is located on 1729 W. US 160. For more information about Hibby’s and its services, they may be contacted at 257-0199, on their Facebook and Twitter, and their website hibbyssportsgrille.com
