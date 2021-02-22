Paige Sheridan

FRESHMAN ZIZZER SWIMMER, Paige Sheridan competed at the MSHSAA Class 1 State Championships in St. Peter’s, MO over the weekend. Sheridan received All-State Honorable Mention placing 12th in the 500 freestyle with a 6 second personal best time of 5:27.57, and a new school record. She then competed in the 100 backstroke placing 22nd with a new school record of 1:04.93.

The team placed 38th overall. Coach Ryan Smith said, “This season was a great success! I am so glad we were able to make it to the end of the season and see great results. It culminated Saturday with two huge swims by our Freshman Lady Zizzer Paige Sheridan. Even with interrupted practices in the last two weeks due to weather, she saved her best for last. I am so proud of the success she had Saturday at State! With the excitement this season brought, I look forward to the future of the Lady Zizzer Swim Team.”

