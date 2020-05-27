Here is a fun outside activity you can make and put to good use at a nearby fishing spot: You
can build a cane pole.
Fishing with a cane pole brings back the memories of when I was young. A cane fishing pole is
a great starter pole for young children. It is inexpensive to make, easy to use and a fun family
activity. The following are step-by-step instructions on how to build a cane fishing pole:
MATERIALS
- River cane, 6 to 8 feet in length
- Small saw, pruning shears or clippers
- Sandpaper
- Fishing line (monofilament 6 to 8 lb. test)
- Swivel with 6 inches of line (optional)
- Bobber
- Split shot sinkers
- Hooks (No. 4 or No. 6)
- Pocket knife
- Shovel
INSTRUCTIONS
Step 1: Collect and prepare the river cane
Find a location where it is legal to collect some river cane. Select the proper length of cane by
what feels comfortable to you. It should be 6 to 8 feet in length. Use a saw or pruning shearers
to cut to appropriate length – preferably at a natural cane section (joint). Cut the bottom of the
cane because you want the strength at the top for
good action for fishing.
Carefully trim leaves and nubs from the cane at each joint. When cutting them off, always cut
toward the top of the pole. Find a joint close to the length you want and use a small saw to cut
through the middle of it so the bottom end of the pole is closed. The best poles are whippy at
top, straight near the tip and have a solid, inflexible butt
end.
Then, use a piece of sandpaper to smooth the body even more. Make sure your cane is smooth
so the line doesn’t hang up on nubs at the joints. Split the end at the top of the pole. This is
where the line will go in Step 2. It is important to do this prior to hanging your pole or it may be
difficult to cut later after it dries.
To make sure your cane dries properly and straight as possible, hang it so it swings above
ground by the butt end. You can add a weight to the bottom to make it dry straight. During the
drying process, keep the cane out of direct sunlight or it will dry too fast.
Step 2: Attach the fishing line
If you want to use an Arbor knot (instructions for tying an arbor knot can be found in “An
Introduction to Fishing” at short.mdc.mo.gov/ZhA), attach the fishing line a few inches above the
spot where you'll hold the rod. Be sure to tie it below one of the joints on the cane.
Hold the line on the cane pole as you twist the line around. An easy way to twist the line around
the cane is to place the pole on a surface and twist the pole, holding the line tight as you move it
up the cane. Keep wrapping the line tight around the cane as you move up the pole about every
6 inches moving toward the top.
Working up the length of the pole, wrap the line around until you reach the top of the pole.
Wrapping the line around like this ensures that if your pole breaks bringing in a really big fish, it
won’t get away. When you get to the top of the pole, slip the line through the slit you made in
Step 1 and wrap it around two or three times, making sure
you put the line in the slit for each wrap. DO NOT CUT the line yet.
This next part may be easier if you lay the cane pole on a flat surface. Next, take the line past
the handle and cut it at a comfortable length for you for casting. Allow for another 3 to 4 feet of
extra line and cut with pocket knife or clippers. If you add a swivel, use only 11⁄2 feet of line.
Step 3: Secure the hook
You may want to use an improved clinch knot (instructions for tying an improved clinch knot can
be found in “An Introduction to Fishing” at short.mdc.mo.gov/ZhA) to tie the swivel or the hook at
the end of the line. Watch those fingers and grip the hook from its side. Attach the sinker
approximately 6 inches from the hook. Next, the bobber can be attached anywhere above the
sinker depending on the depth of water.
To make your pole safe to travel with wrap the line around the handle and put the hook into the
pole. You always want to make sure your hook is secure when walking to your fishing location
or storing your pole.
Step 4: Time to fish
Dig some worms in your backyard or get some crickets or other creepy crawlies living at the
fishing pond. Fill a container with soil, put the worms you collected in the container and then find
your favorite fishing hole. To cast a cane pole, stand at the water’s edge. Hold the pole with one
hand and toss the bobber out with the other. Find
a nice, shady place to relax and wait for the fish to bite.
Remember – good things come to those who wade! Happy Fishing.
MDC reminds the public to enjoy responsible recreation by continuing to maintain physical
distance in the outdoors and avoid popular areas where people may congregate. Additionally,
continue handwashing and sanitizing and travel in a group of 10 people or less. For more
information on best practices to keep you and others safe, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-
ncov/index.html . To read the latest responses and actions taken by MDC during the COVID-19
pandemic, visit mdc.mo.gov/about-us/mdc-covid-19-response .
Mary Scott is a Fisheries Management Biologist for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s
Ozark Region. Call or log onto to mdc.mo.gov for information about conservation issues.
