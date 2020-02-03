The Kansas City Chiefs are the champions, my friends, and they keep on fighting to the end.
On the golden anniversary of their victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV, Andy Reid and his Chiefs hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy once again.
The game was no bed of roses, no pleasure cruise. After three and a half quarters the Chiefs were standing on shaky ground, trailing the 49ers 20-10.
With seven minutes and 13 seconds left in the game the announcer said, “The Chiefs need some of that Mahomes Magic!” The very next play saw Mahomes connect deep with Tyreek Hill for a 44 yard gain.
The Chiefs went on to score 21 unanswered points in the final six minutes of the game.
Kendall Fuller clinched the victory for the Chiefs when he intercepted a pass intended for Deebo Samuel.
No time for losers, for the Chiefs are the champions of the world.
