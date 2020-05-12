Legit Speedway kicked off its 2020 season with a mighty roar at Saturday’s Test n’ Tune, an event in which teams get the opportunity to spend the day making runs on the track and fine tuning adjustments that need to be made to the cars to get them race-ready.
In order to comply with continued social distancing practices, the speedway did not open the grandstands Saturday, but spectators were allowed to tailgate to watch the action. The turnout was impressive, especially considering the noncompetitive nature of the event, and seemed to reflect everyone’s eagerness to resume engaging in fun activities.
It was a beautiful spring day at the racetrack, and dozens of teams brought their cars out to take advantage. After a long winter spent building and tweaking cars in the confines of garages, teams were excited to see the fruits of their labors. Here they could see what they had done right, what they had done wrong, and what they hadn’t even thought of yet. As Ralph Stone said, “It’s all theoretical until the tires hit the dirt.”
It’s nearly impossible to not get caught up in the excitement as the cars fly by with their engines screaming. These drivers push the envelope, taking themselves just inches from the cliff of catastrophe in the quest for glory. It’s that fine line that has always captured the hearts of fans. It’s a razor thin margin between greatness and tragedy. On the track, taking risks can make you a hero, or they can cost you everything. It’s not just the fans that find this adrenaline pumping sport completely addictive, these are the things that keep the drivers coming back year after year. It’s the chase, the knowledge that they are always just a few laps away from greatness.
Competitive racing will get underway May 22 and 23 with the sixth annual West Plains Recycling Scrappin’ 40s, and promises to be an action-packed weekend. Be sure to head out to Legit Speedway to see why it’s called the most excitement on dirt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.